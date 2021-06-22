ALLEGANY — The second annual Margaret A. Kenney Memorial Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes will be held at noon Sept. 25 at Allegany American Legion Post 892.
Registration, for a $10 donation per euchre player, will begin at 11 a.m. and be capped at a maximum of 100 players.
Lunch and door prizes will be provided to all players. There will also be raffles available.
To register or for more information, call Bruce Kenney, tournament chairman, at (716) 560-5883, Charles or Sharon Talbot at (716) 945-2122 or Chrissy Whipkey at (716) 310-6143. You may also call if you would like to donate a door prize or tax-deductible cash donation.
Kenney was a highly decorated and long-serving member of the Lions and the Amaranth, and spent a good part of her life raising money for those in need. She was especially valiant in her efforts to raise funds for diabetes research.