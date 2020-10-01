The Cattaraugus County Republican Committee re-elected Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. of Mansfield to a two-year term last week.
Vice chairmen Andrew Burr, a county legislator from Gowanda, and Sue Fries, a retired county election commissioner, were also re-elected.
The county Republican Committee also endorsed Tom Reed for re-election to Congress, George Borrello for state Senate and Joseph Giglio for Assembly.
Republican Election Commissioner Cortney Spittler was also recommended for re-appointment to a four-year term.