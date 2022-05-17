“It’s still a mess,” exclaimed Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. Tuesday after new congressional and state Senate district maps were released.
The “mess” was that Republicans still have a Southern Tier district from the special master assigned to draw new maps after earlier ones were found to be gerrymandered, but they have up to five potential candidates including one who lives outside the new 23rd Congressional District.
The new maps also pose a different Republican problem. Two incumbent Republican congress members are now laying claim to the Southern Tier district: U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica, who didn’t like the makeup of her new 22nd District and announced in February she would run in the 23rd, which now includes U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs’ Orchard Park home in Erie County.
Democrats have a different problem, too. Their endorsed candidate in the existing 23rd District, Max Della Pia, does not live in the latest version of the 23rd District. His Yates County residence sits just outside the new district boundaries.
Della Pia, a retired U.S. Air Force officer, had announced his candidacy and said pointedly that he was the candidate who lived in the district while pointing out Tenney, the endorsed Republican, doesn’t live close to the Southern Tier.
If the new congressional district lines drawn by a special master named by State Supreme Court Judge Phillip McAllister are not changed before Friday, when they are expected to be filed with the court, the district lines will stand.
Like Tenney, Dela Pia does not have to live in the district to run for the congressional seat vacated by former congressman Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who resigned last week to take a lobbying job in Washington. D.C. Winning candidates must establish legal residence in the district after an election.
The vacancy requires a special election be called to fill the remainder of Reed’s term. The special election will be held in August with candidates selected by the county chairmen in the 11 counties of the existing 23rd District.
A primary will also be held in August to determine which Republican will face Della Pia in November.
Della Pia had indicated his plans to run for Congress were set in concrete — no matter where the district boundaries ended up.
“Nobody expected these maps,” Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi said Tuesday. “It looks like there’s more division in terms of keeping communities together than the other (gerrymandered) maps.
The congressional map of the 23rd District being considered by the court includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties and a large portion of Erie County outside the City of Buffalo.
Puglisi said county Democratic chairmen from the new 23rd will meet Friday in Hornell to name a candidate in the special election and introduce that choice to the media.
Jacobs had been prepared to run in the sprawling new 24th District that was to run from Niagara Falls to Watertown — after dipping south around Rochester. The new 24th District includes much of Jacobs’ existing district.
Keis said he spoke Tuesday morning to Jacobs, who told him he and Tenney had spoken earlier, but no decisions were made regarding who will run where. Jacobs would have to move out of Orchard Park into the new 24th District if he doesn’t want to run in the 23rd.
Or, there could be some revisions to the special master’s proposed districts after the court hears comments later Wednesday.
There are some, said Keis, who believe Tenney will reconsider her bid for the Southern Tier counties and run in a redesigned 22nd District that would include the cities of Utica, Rome and Syracuse. That new district is considered a contested district based on voter registration.
Given that Tenney squeaked through with about 100 votes in the 2020 election, she might be interested in the new 23rd, where the registration is 60% Republican to 40% Democrat, Keis said.
No one is saying if they are running or not, said Keis, whose personal belief is that candidates probably shouldn’t wait until the maps become final on Friday. First they wanted to see what the new maps would look like, now it’s waiting until the maps are finalized.
Keis still said he wants to back former state senator Catharine M. Young of Olean and hopes she announces as a candidate. “I think she could win” a primary, he added.
He’s also a good friend of Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman who is a former aide to Reed. Keis said he could support Sempolinski if Young is not a candidate.
Young said Tuesday she felt there may be some adjustments in the new maps and didn’t plan on making a decision until after they are finalized on Friday.
She showed an appetite for the congressional seat last week when she said, “I am proud to have a 25-year plus record of serving communities throughout the Southern Tier, delivering jobs and tax relief, and standing up for our conservative values. I’ve led the fight against the liberal New York City-driven agenda that has been so harmful to our state and our way of life. If I decide to go to Washington, I will dedicate the same passion and drive to fighting Joe Biden’s radical policies that are destroying our Country and have made families suffer with out-of-control inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and food shortages.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is also interested in being considered by GOP county chairmen for appointment as the candidate in the special election. He would have to file nominating petitions in the new 23rd District and likely face a Republican primary.
“I’m still considering it, yes,” Borrello said in a text to the Times Herald Tuesday. “I have been heavily encouraged by many, especially now that the new map is more western than the current 23rd. I am waiting for final maps to make a final decision.”