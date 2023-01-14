ELLICOTTVILLE — Warmer temperatures have not gotten the best of the snowmaking team at Holiday Valley.
The resort’s well-maintained ski slopes come through the snowmakers and groomers who work tirelessly behind the scenes, keeping the slopes in tip-top shape so skiers and snowboarders can enjoy their visit to the resort.
Director of Marketing Dash Hegeman said the crews built a good, solid base for the season in late November and they had some very nice visitation numbers during the holidays. He said the crews have been able to maintain most of the terrain, in spite of the warmer weather.
“The Mountain Crew here is an incredible team of hardworking, dedicated people so, while there wasn’t always the best snowmaking conditions available to them, they worked wonders with what they were given,” he said.
Hegeman said last week’s spring-like temperatures most likely discouraged some visitors from coming to enjoy the resort but, by and large, there was still a good amount of people having fun out on the slopes.
“The great thing about skiing and snowboarding is it really is what you make of it in most cases. If you just love being out there making turns, chances are there won’t be a lot that discourages you,” he said. “We have a very passionate fan-base at Holiday Valley and it’s awesome to see them making the most of whatever Mother Nature gives them.”
Dan Aldrich, snowmaking crew chief and night shift supervisor, is one of the men who watches over the snowmaking operations from the control room at the base of the hill near Yodeler ski slope. His job is to get the water online and up on the mountain to the snow guns.
Giving a “high five” to all the departments for their hard work during the first week of January, Aldrich said it was one of the busiest weeks he’d seen in his 26 years of working at Holiday Valley.
When snow is needed and the conditions are right, the snowmaking crew is at work from midnight to 8 a.m. and, according to Aldrich, they sometimes do two 12-hour shifts that run from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.
“We make big piles of snow and, once they get cured, the grooming crew takes over,” he explained. “When the skiers and snowboarders have left for the day, the groomers are out spreading snow and sculpting the hillsides from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next day.”
Aldrich said he likes 10-degree temperatures or colder for making snow, however, they can make snow and have been making it at 28 degrees. He said it’s possible to make snow at 32 degrees, which is alright for building a base but not great for skiing because it’s very heavy and wet. He said manmade snow has to cure, which means waiting for the water to sink to the bottom and leech out making the snow drier. The colder the temperature, the less cure-time the snow needs, he added.
Using the latest technology, Holiday Valley’s snow makers and groomers create snow and sculpt the slopes for optimal skiing and snowboarding conditions. Under the guidance of GPS signals, SNOWsat snow-depth management technology tells the operators how deep the snow is beneath their machines as they groom the hills.
“The snow-depth technology has been worth its weight in gold. The system gives us a better idea of where we need to make more snow and where the groomers need to work,” Aldrich said. “Since we’ve had the system, our slopes look better, cleaner and whiter than ever because the groomers are not hitting dirt.”
Hegeman said the snowmaking team will start making snow again whenever the weather conditions allow, so they can continue to open more of the area.
“We’ve still got some fantastic terrain that, due to the weather, we haven’t been able to open yet so doing that is certainly a priority,” he said. “Aside from that, we’re just looking to build momentum every single day — doing everything we can to offer the guests who come here as good of an experience as possible.”
According to Hegeman, none of the events have been rescheduled or put on hold, at this time, and the Learn to Love Winter Day on Jan. 6 was a success. He said a lot of people who had never skied or snowboarded before came out to take a lesson with the resort’s fantastic Snowsports team.
“I saw a lot of smiles and people having fun out there so, hopefully, many of them will choose to come back and try it a second time,” he said. “As far as the January Learn a Snowsport Month goes, it’s a great opportunity to come out any weekday throughout the month of January and get a lift ticket for the beginner area, a ski or snowboard rental and a lesson for an affordable price.”
The Intense Milk Rail Jam is coming up Jan. 20 and Your Turn Women’s Clinic is scheduled for Jan. 25 and 26. To find out more and to register, visit holidayvalley.com.