Several organizations and agencies issued notices over the weekend to be wary of scammers.
The Olean Area Federal Credit Union reported to its members over the weekend that several reports of scam phone calls have appeared to come from the credit union’s phone numbers
“This falsification of caller ID information is called “Spoofing,’” officials said in an email to members. “If you believe a scammer contacted you, impersonating an employee of Olean Area Federal Credit Union, contact us right away.”
The Federal Communications Commission describes spoofing as a caller deliberately falsifying a caller ID to disguise their identity. Scammers often make it appear a call is a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust.
The FCC recommends those receiving calls do the following:
- Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.
- If you answer the phone and the caller — or a recording — asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.
- Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes” or “No.”
- Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.
- If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.
- Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
- If you have a voicemail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it so scammers do not spoof your number and hack it.
- Talk to your phone company about call blocking tools and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device.
NEW YORK STATE Attorney General Letitia James warned residents looking to get away for part of the summer to be careful about short-term rental scams that misrepresent rentals or list fake homes online that do not actually exist, tricking consumers into paying and leaving them with nowhere to stay.
“Scammers don’t take the summer off,” said James. “Summer plans can quickly melt if consumers aren’t careful when they book their getaway. Vacation fraud happens every year, but there are ways to avoid it and protect yourself from getting burned. School might be out, but don’t forget to do your homework — take the time to verify the host and read online reviews to ensure that vacation rentals are real and not a dupe. All year, my office is working to protect New Yorkers’ wallets from scammers, and we encourage anyone to report this fraud to our office.”
James recommends consumers take the following precautions before booking their summer getaway:
- Verify the host. Make sure the renter or host has a valid address and phone number.
- Make sure the listing has reviews and read the reviews. Be wary of listings on websites like Airbnb or VRBO that do not have any reviews listed. When reading reviews, check for multiple reviews that repeat the same phrases which can be a sign that the reviews are fake.
- Check that the photos have not been stolen from another website. Use reverse image search to ensure that the photos have not been listed on another website.
- Communicate only through the listing site before booking.
- Only book with a credit card or debit card, and only make payments through the listing site. If using a site such as Airbnb or VRBO, make all payments through the site. Never make wire payments, cash payments, or use a wire or money transfer service such as Western Union, Money Gram, Zelle, CashApp, or Venmo.
- Know your rights. It is illegal for a host to deny a vacation rental to you based on your race, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, disability, or marital status. If you believe that you have been discriminated against or harassed based on any of these protected classes, you can file a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights.
To report a summer scam, contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Frauds Bureau.