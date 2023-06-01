OLEAN — Tim Keenan, vice president of Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrated 40 years of service with the company on Thursday.
Keenan joined Cutco on June 1, 1983, as a manufacturing engineer. He was also a quality-control manager, manager of quality control and industrial engineering, manager of manufacturing engineering, assembly superintendent, business unit manager of assembly, director of quality assurance and industrial engineering and director of continuous improvement before being promoted to his current position Jan. 1, 2019.
A graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, Keenan lives in Ellicottville with his wife, Debbie.