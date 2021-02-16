OLEAN — It was more than 35 years ago when Ira Katzenstein arrived in Olean to work at Head Start.
Later this year, Katzenstein hopes to step down from the position of CEO and executive director of Head Start and Early Head Start to retire. Katzenstein said he hopes to retire at the end of the school year in June, following the successful completion of the hiring process for his position.
In sharing the history of his career, and community service in the Olean area, Katzenstein said he had followed his wife, Carol, to Olean when she began her job as CEO at what is now the Home Care and Hospice agency to be closer to her family. They had been living in Wallington, N.J.
At the time, Katzenstein had just completed his coursework for a master’s degree In public administration at Rutgers University, where he also obtained his undergraduate degree in business administration.
“I saw this position advertised in the Olean Times Herald, applied, and the rest is history,” Katzenstein recalled, noting he started at Head Start in June of 1985. That summer was a challenge as the program was scheduled to move from North Hill Elementary School into a place just blocks away at the former Transfiguration School on East Elm Street. The school had previously housed Jamestown Community College and what is now St. Joseph’s. Head Start remains at its East Elm Street facility and now occupies the entire building.
“It wasn’t easy learning the regulations, hiring contractors and the like, and completing the project without any additional federal Head Start funding,” he reflected. “Miraculously, Head Start opened just a couple of weeks into the school year.”
Since that time, Katzenstein has led Head Start’s growth in the area, having added sites at Franklinville Elementary School, Delevan and Warsaw, while relocating Salamanca to the former St. Patrick’s school to add more classrooms and serve more children. In the mid 1990s, Head Start returned to North Hill with one preschool classroom in partnership with Olean Schools’ Even Start program. Head Start would later partner with Olean Schools on its Early Reading First program and its NYS Universal Pre-K program. Katzenstein also forged other NYS UPK school partnerships with Salamanca schools, Franklinville schools, and Hinsdale schools. The partnerships go back to the start of NYS’s UPK programs.
Katzenstein said that between 1996 and 1997, Head Start and Cattaraugus Community Action parted ways allowing Head Start to become its own legal entity. It also was when the new agency applied for, and received, funds to establish the Early Head Start program which was only in its second year at that time nationally.
Throughout his career, Katzenstein has exemplified Head Start’s cornerstone of community involvement. He has been involved in the Job Service Employers Committee and served as its chair, the City of Olean Planning Board, the Olean City Charter Commission and Olean City Nativity Scene Task Force, the Cattaraugus-Allegany Teacher Resource Center Board, the (what is now) the board chair of the Tri-County Arts Council, the NYS Association for the Education of Young Children Board and the NYS Head Start Association Board. In addition, he has assisted in raising money for the United Way of Cattaraugus County. Currently, he is the chair of the Town of Olean’s Planning Board, and has served in leadership roles on the Olean City School District Board of Education from 1999 to present. He joined the BOCES Board of Education in 2018, and in 2004, was recognized by the Olean YMCA with its Salute to Olean award.
Other career highlights occurred when he was appointed by then Governor David Patterson to be a member of the NYS Early Childhood Advisory Council in 2009 when the group was formed, and he is still an active member.
“I was glad to represent Head Start, and its children and families at the state level while articulating the programs, services, gaps in services and the like,” Katzenstein remarked. Throughout his career, Katzenstein provided presentations at the state, regional and national levels for the council. He also led Head Start on research initiatives that included research on Head Start’s National Reporting System. The initiative was designed to provide indicators of the progress children are making on key early literacy and math skills for all local Head Start programs and monitor performance of preschool programs.
In 1993, Katzenstein was also a member of the second class of a Fellowship program at UCLA. That relationship has led to multiple health care initiatives for Head Start.
The modernization of Head Start’s technology by Katzenstein has facilitated the agency’s ability to provide remote instruction during the COVID era. Katzenstein lamented, however, that “one of the things I miss most, as a result of COVID, is the ability to visit with children and families and to see Head Start in action. It has been, and is likely to be, a bumpy ride for the foreseeable future.”
One other accomplishment that can be attributed to Katzenstein was his help with the agency to gain accreditation with the National Association for the Education of Young Children at all its sites and embark on the QualitystarsNY program. Katzenstein said he is also proud of the many accomplishments of Head Start’s employees such as acquiring additional credentials and even college degrees.
“I have tried to live up to our own motto – Families are the Heart of Head Start – and to do whatever we can to help those in need at a time of need, ” he commented. “I have been blessed to have had wonderful people working with me at Head Start … all of whom bring our motto to life.”
Katzenstein and his wife live in Olean with their two dogs, Pickles and Piper.
Their daughter, Elise, is a first-grade teacher and lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and their infant son.
“As to plans (for retirement) I will be practicing my instruments, trombone which I started at age of 10 and drums a modest 15 years ago,” he remarked. “Playing out is gravy.”
For more information about enrolling a child in Early Head Start of Head Start, call 373-2447 or visit www.headstartnetwork.com.