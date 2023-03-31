WELLSVILLE — Kinley Advanced Technical Services invited local officials and KATS employees Thursday to help officially open the doors of Kinley's new facility in the former Dresser-Rand complex.
A lot of nostalgia floated around the festivities, put on by Kinley Construction Group of Arlington, Texas, which created KATS as a new division. On the floor were not only former employees of Dresser-Rand, but also a Dresser-manufactured turbine, delivered to KATS for repair.
KATS specializes in rotating equipment solutions, including engineered products, repairs, parts, testing, field services training, service contracts and technical support for steam turbines, reciprocating, centrifugal and screw compressors, centrifugal pumps and integral engines. The turbine currently being repaired is the property of a university nearby and is in the shop for the second time.
Jarred Fanton, a 15-year employee of Dresser-Rand, is now employed by KATS, and says that he is happy to be working in Wellsville where he is raising a family.
Fanton is just one of half of the 50 KATS employees who were employed by Dresser, said Ron Fox, vice president of KATS and one of the people credited with coming up with the idea for the new business.
“These people have all the expertise they need," he said. "They have a lot of talent. One of the reasons we came here is because of the talent that is embedded here.”
Fox, who is also a graduate of Alfred State College, said he hopes to work with the college in the future to help establish an apprentice program.
He, along with Kinley officials, said they are hiring and expect to hire more employees as they expand farther into the larger former Dresser-Rand complex. Dresser-Rand operated in Wellsville for several decades before it was purchased by Seimens Energy, which sold off the plant and operations were closed in 2020.
While local officials milled around the floor enjoying refreshments from the Wellsville Brewery and Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ, it was CEO Jimmy Kinley who said that KATS wants to be a part of the community and support other local businesses. He flew in, with his father, J.L. Kinley, formerly of Olean, from KCG headquarters in Texas.
The younger Kinley said he is no stranger to the Southern Tier and spent summers here, working construction for the parent company. He's excited about being in Wellsville.
"It's really cool getting back here," he said. "I haven’t met anyone who hasn't welcomed us. It shows how friendly this community is. I'm shaking hands with people I've never met but it feels like I've known them for years.
"We have some of the best workers in the country here, if not in the world," he added. "You can do this anywhere but without people like we have here we'd be just another machine shop.”
Before moving to Texas, the Kinley family lived in Olean, where it still maintains construction and oil operations. Kinley Corp., a general contractor and construction management company serving Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, is headquartered in Allegany.
Kinley's history dates back to the mid-1800s when Adam Kinley started tannery-manufacturing and timber harvesting in Western New York.
In the late 1800s, oil was discovered in the region and Adam Kinley’s son, William, formed Kinley Oil Company in 1909; the company produced oil and gas in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania for 80 years. The contribution of the Kinley family to the oil history of the county was recognized by the Bolivar Pioneer Oil Museum in 2016 when James Kinley, past president of Kinley Oil, was inducted into the Wall of Fame highlighting the pioneer oil producers of the area.
In the early 1980s, the Kinley family extended their oil and gas operations to Oklahoma and Texas. At the same time, they began industry-related construction projects across the U.S. This was spearheaded by J.L. Kinley, the fifth generation of the family to own and manage the business, now known as Kinley Construction Group.
The Wellsville industrial site was re-designated the Wellsville Business Park in December 2020 after Siemens closed operations there earlier that year. There is 400,000 square feet of factory and 50,000 square feet of office space at the site, which had been vacant since April 2020.
The site had been one of the largest employers in the area for decades, with manufacturing contracts both national and international. It was one of the largest employers of a skilled, industrial workforce and at any given time employing as many as 1,000 workers.
The site was first the location of the Moore Steam Turbine Co. in 1916, going through several mergers until it was acquired by Dresser Industries in 1985. Dresser Industries partnered with Ingersoll Rand in 1986 to create Dresser-Rand. In 2015, German conglomerate Siemens bought Dresser-Rand.
Siemens announced in 2018 the division would be sold to Curtiss-Wright, which immediately announced it would close the facility and move production to an existing plant in South Carolina.