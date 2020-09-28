Kathy Jowsey was a beloved figure in Franklinville.
In high school, she could be found in the stands at every game, cheering loudly. Car horns could often be heard around her house as passersby always wanted to greet their loved friend. Later in life, she could always be found around town, often recognized from afar by her distinct, jovial laugh.
The Kathy Jowsey Spirit Scholarship Fund, recently established at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, will support Franklinville graduates that embody the school spirit and love of place that Jowsey sported all her life.
Jowsey, who graduated from Franklinville Central School/Ten Broeck Academy, worked at Motorola Inc. in Arcade for nearly 40 years, but she never wanted to move from her home in Franklinville and the community she loved, says lifelong friend Sue Maffei.
“When she was at Motorola, she always got there early. She worked overtime. She always worked so hard,” Maffei says. “When Motorola moved, she wouldn’t move because she didn’t want to leave Franklinville. So she went to work for Merit Tool in Ellicottville for lesser pay, and she was probably 59, but she did it because her work ethic was amazing.”
When she retired, Jowsey, always the good neighbor, helped transport people to doctor’s appointments in Olean and Buffalo.
In honor of that hard-working spirit, the scholarship is intended to support a student who may not have the most outstanding grades, but has worked hard to achieve their level of academic success.
Maffei hopes the scholarship will be part of the support system for students that Jowsey lacked during her time in school.
“She was very proud of what she became. She worked hard for everything she had,” Maffei says. “But she never went to college, and she could have. She just didn’t have the support system to push her there.
“I hope this means a lot to the recipient,” Maffei adds. “That someone cares a lot for the kids who want to go to college that may have a hard time doing so otherwise.”
After Jowsey passed away in 2017, Maffei and her husband Alva Lockwoord, found that Jowsey had requested a scholarship be established through her estate, with the request written on a piece of paper.
Per Jowseys’ request, the scholarship will be for graduates of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville High School who demonstrate financial need who have worked hard academically and exemplify school spirit through extracurricular activities, sports and/or volunteerism. Preference will be for a student majoring in business, accounting, sports management or journalism.
The scholarship award, which will be made for the first time in 2021, will be a minimum of $1,000 annually.
As for Jowsey’s spirit, the class vice president of 1973 is maybe best remembered by her infectious and distinguished laugh.
“You always knew when Jowsey was around because she had a laugh that could carry 20 miles,” Maffei says. “You could hear her laugh in Olean.”
Donations can be made to the Kathy Jowsey Spirit Memorial Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.