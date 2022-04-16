Katelyn Stoner new Cattaraugus County Dairy ambassador

ELLICOTTVILLE — Katelyn Storer of Randolph is Cattaraugus County’s new Dairy Ambassador.
She was selected to head the county’s dairy promotion efforts in 2022-23 at county competition held March 27 in Ellicottville.
Katelyn, a junior at Randolph Central School, is the daughter of Chris Storer and Robin Foster.
She will be supported by her associates: Olivia Shawley, daughter of Scott and Melissa Shawley; Janessa Rublee, daughter of Rick and Shantel Rublee, and Addyson Shawley, daughter of Scott and Melissa Shawley.
Katelyn is active in the Cattaraugus Holstein Club, a member of the New York Brown Swiss Association, president of the Variety Pack 4-H club, a member of Randolph FFA and the National Honor Society, vice president of her Junior Class and plays Varsity basketball and soccer.
Asked why she wants to be the Cattaraugus Dairy Ambassador, Katelyn replied, “ I enjoy raising, showing and breeding cattle along with promoting and advocating for the dairy industry.”
All four girls are granddaughters of Dana and Julie Rublee in Salamanca.
They have had countless numbers of positive examples to share with everyone in our county about all the good dairy farmers do because they have learned the foundation principals of hard work, dedication, and perseverance from watching and helping their grandparents.
The Cattaraugus Dairy Ambassador Program Committee is so excited to have them all serve our county and represent the dairy farmers of the area.
The New York State Dairy Ambassador program is funded through New York dairy farmers, through their checkoff promotion dollars and administered through American Dairy Association North East.
The program’s goal is to develop youth advocates for the dairy industry. As of this Spring, the program has opened to include both young men and young women as local county promotion leaders, and vie for the state title, at the yearly competition in February.
The program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence of young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry. Individuals will gain experience collaborating with a team, knowledge of ADA North East promotion and marketing programs, and will participate in sessions led by experts in public speaking, social media, team building and leadership.
To request a Cattaraugus County Dairy Ambassador appearance, contact Katie Hill at (716) 801-0796.