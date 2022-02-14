OLEAN — Kris Karr, business unit manager, has been promoted to director of manufacturing for Cutco Cutlery Corp.
Karr first joined the company in 1988 in the summer student program, which he participated in for two summers. He returned to Cutco in September 1996 as a shear operator. He was also an assistant woodshop operator and group leader before being promoted to production supervisor in October 1999.
Having overseen several departments since then, including a time as an assistant business unit manager, Karr assumed his current position last March 1.
Karr holds a bachelor’s degree from Edinboro University, and resides in Shinglehouse, Pa., with his wife, Denise. They have two sons, Jacob and Luke.