SMETHPORT, Pa. — On Friday, the McKean County Drug Task Force, its K9 unit and the county detectives made a sweep of the Otto-Eldred High School in Duke Center, at the request of the school’s administration.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said the dogs are used as a tool to assist the school administration with deterring drugs from being brought onto school property. Canine units from the McKean County Drug Task Force, Officer Dakota Eaton and Rigby, and the Bradford City Police Department, Sgt. Seth Shephard and Duke, led the search.