LITTLE VALLEY — Jury selection is scheduled to start on Tuesday in the second-degree murder trial of a man accused of strangling Chad Skoken to death in 2020.
Jeremiah Des Jarlais, 35, of Waite Avenue, Salamanca, was one of two men arrested in Skoken’s death on Jan. 11, 2020.
Des Jarlais was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, a class B felony; first-degree strangulation, a class C felony; second-degree conspiracy, a class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony and concealing a human corpse, a class E felony.
Derrick Marsh, 31, also of Waite Avenue, Salamanca, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, a class B felony; first-degree robbery, a class B felony; second-degree conspiracy, a class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony and concealing a human corpse, a class E felony.
Marsh was convicted of first-degree assault on May 14, following a jury trial. District Attorney Lori P. Rieman prosecuted the case and Benjamin Smith, first assistant public defender, represented Marsh.
Rieman confirmed the first-degree assault conviction of Marsh in an email on Thursday. He faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing on July 26. He was acquitted of the more serious charge of second-degree murder. She declined further comment.
Public Defender Darrell Bloom said Smith would have no comment because Marsh still must be sentenced.
Skoken, 38, was found dead by police Jan. 12 in a garage at 37 Waite Ave., following an investigation by the Salamanca Police Department. The investigation led police to believe an altercation had taken place between the three about 24 hours before Skoken’s body was found.
Both defendants were arrested following an investigation by the Salamanca Police Department, which was assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department.
Angeline Des Jarlais, of 37 Waite Ave., owns the property where Skoken’s body was discovered.
