LITTLE VALLEY — Steven M. Remington, 43, was convicted by a Cattaraugus County jury Thursday of charges of first-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Remington, no address listed, was convicted of the rape charge, a class B felony and assault a class D felony, according to the District Attorney’s office.
He was arrested Feb. 2, 2021 and was being held on $150,000 case bail. He remained in custody after the verdict. County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz set Nov. 21 for sentencing.
The charges stemmed from an incident Jan. 10 in the town of new Albion when Remington engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who is incapable of consent by being physically helpless, and injured the person.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman credited the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s investigation.