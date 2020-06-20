OLEAN — Della Moore admitted that it was hard not to hug or shake hands with everyone she saw Friday at the Juneteenth and Black Lives Matter rally at Franchot Park, but she was also grateful for the turnout.
The activity, organized by Leo Wolters Tejera and others with the Olean Racial Justice Coalition, attracted several dozen supporters of all ages and races. Proceeds from the purchases of Juneteenth and BLM items will benefit the African American Center for Cultural Development, which Moore founded 10 years ago.
Moore and members of the Center are renovating an historic church on East State Street which is expected to one day serve as a permanent home for the non-profit organization. Until that happens the Center continues to raise money for the renovation through activities and fundraisers in the community.
In her opening comments to the crowd, Moore spoke of the history of Juneteenth which is observed nationally in honor of news regarding the freedom of all slaves finally reaching Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. That date was two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The event holds marked significance this year following nationwide and local protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police.
In Olean, Juneteenth has been celebrated the last nine years, and included a wide variety of cultural activities. It couldn’t be held this year in the community due to the pandemic.
“At Juneteenth, we have food and food, and we have music, storytelling, history and speakers who tell stories about their lives,” Moore said. “We have plays and sell products to help with the next Juneteenth to come along — we have such a good feeling about that time.”
Moore also told the gathering that she expects to resume the Juneteenth commemoration next year and is hopeful of holding a parade in conjunction with the event in the future.
Moore said she appreciates Wolters Tejera and the other “young people” who are stepping up to observe the Juneteenth celebration, and raise funds for the Center.
“It’s awesome, it’s really awesome,” she remarked. “Young people, I love them and they’re just beautiful.”
Wolters Tejera said he believes it’s important to help Moore and the Center, as well as stand up for the BLM movement.
“I knew that Della usually runs the Juneteenth events, but I also knew that she was socially distancing and isolating because of COVID,” he explained. “I knew that people would want to donate (to the cause) so I wanted them to donate locally to her” and the Center.
He said there are various ongoing fundraisers to help the Center, and more information can be found at the Olean Racial Justice Coalition website.
“I feel it was high time for the young people to come in, step up and take over for (Moore) with fundraisers,” Wolters Tejera added.
In addition to funds raised at the event for the Center, donations received at a Black Lives Matter vigil at the end of May in Olean will also be contributed to the facility.
Wolters Tejera noted safety was ensured at the gathering by taking temperature checks for those who wanted them, as well as the distribution of masks and hand sanitizers for those who needed them. In addition, several EMTs donated their time to serve at the rally in the event someone was in need of help.
One of the EMTs on hand, Dylan Chamberlain, said he and the other medical volunteers believed the event was necessary to assist.
“We do absolutely believe that COVID is a problem and we know that cases are on the rise where some people aren’t taking the appropriate precautions,” he said. “But I also think this (rally) is a cause that we can’t put off — we absolutely believe it’s an important cause and we need to be able to gather and protest the injustices that we have.”
Taha Pascucci of the Coalition said that as an African American woman and a stay-at-home mom she strongly believes in supporting Juneteenth and the BLM cause.
“When I saw that there were people of different colors all coming together … I feel like it is almost my duty to do this,” Pascucci remarked. “And I’ve always wanted to be proactive in the community.”
Tray Hill of Olean said he wanted to support the event because he met Moore at the last vigil in the community and liked her. Hill said he agrees that it will take the youth and elders to make a difference for events such as Juneteenth and justice for all.
“We have to communicate, organize plans and get together,” he stated. “It’s good to see the community come together to do something positive.