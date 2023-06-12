ELLICOTTVILLE — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County’s Master Gardener Program is highlighting National Pollinator Month by sharing information and resources to help create a garden for your favorite pollinators.
Pollinators include more than just butterflies and honeybees — there are 450 native bees in New York state. Pollinators also include an assortment of wild native bees, beetles, moths, bats, wasps, birds, specialized flies, and other beneficial insects. They all play an important role in pollinating plants.
They have very basic needs — food, source of water, and shelter from wind and heavy rain. You do not need a large plot of land or large garden space to create an inviting refuge for pollinators. In fact, you can start with just a couple of container pots.
There are some considerations before you head out to your favorite local nursery. First, you’ll want to identify your space. You can start small and always build on later. Take note if the garden site is sunny or shaded and if there is easy access to water nearby. Whenever possible, choose native. Native plants are important because they have co evolved with native insects, birds, and wildlife. It’s important to maintain that ecosystem. Native plants also have a remarkable root system, compared to non-native plants (EPA). These deep roots reduce soil erosion, water runoff and help to store carbon.
Consider your local conditions when choosing the right plant(s). Do you live in a swampy area, do you have acidic or alkaline soil, is your soil type sandy, clay or loamy, do you reside in an urban/rural/suburban environment.
Include plants that serve as food for all stages, such as caterpillars, as well as those that provide nectar and pollen for adults. The best nectar flowers are fragrant, have a long season of bloom, and provide a sequence of bloom throughout the season. Clumped or massed plantings are most effective in attracting butterflies and bees. Flowers that are flat-topped or clustered provide landing platforms and easy access to nectar.
Plant flowers with a variety of shapes, like tubular, bowl-shaped & flat-topped, to appeal to a large variety of pollinators. Blue, purple, white, pink, yellow, orange, and red flowers may entice butterflies and other pollinators to your yard. Consider being a part of the monarch butterfly conservation efforts and designate your property as a "Monarch Waystation."
For more information, visit: https://www.monarchwatch.org/waystations/
Visit our website or contact your local Master Gardener program for a list of recommended pollinator plants to choose from: https://cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu/