OLEAN — Genesis House of Olean is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser June 7 at Bartlett Country Club.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. that day with a shotgun start set at 10 a.m., rain or shine. The tournament format is a scramble with no handicaps. Register on the website at genesishouseofolean.org by Tuesday.
Box lunch will be provided with dinner, awards, raffle prizes and a cash bar after golf from Bartlett. Fee is $125 per player or $500 per team and includes greens fee, cart, lunch and dinner.
“Having local businesses support our organization and our projects is part of what sets our community apart as a wonderful place to live and work,” said Sharon Snyder, chairwoman of the event. “Please support us so we can continue to give back to our community, and help our residents.”
Sponsorships are available for the Genesis House golf tournament, including tee sponsorships at $100; donating a raffle item; or any other donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and will be promoted through the media.
The Mission of the Genesis House is to provide secure temporary housing and supportive services as homeless adults and families’ transition to more stable housing. The Genesis House relies heavily on generous community support to keep the shelter open.