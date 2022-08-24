Local unemployment figures rose in July, according to preliminary numbers from the state, as the area’s manufacturing sector took a hit from the final closure at Siemens Energy.

According to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor, Cattaraugus County saw its unemployment rate rise to 4.2% in July, up from 3.7% in June. The rate in July 2021 was 5.5%, while the rate in July 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic — was 4.7%.

