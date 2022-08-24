Local unemployment figures rose in July, according to preliminary numbers from the state, as the area’s manufacturing sector took a hit from the final closure at Siemens Energy.
According to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor, Cattaraugus County saw its unemployment rate rise to 4.2% in July, up from 3.7% in June. The rate in July 2021 was 5.5%, while the rate in July 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic — was 4.7%.
The labor force numbered 33,200 in July, down from 33,300 in June. The labor force in July 2021 was 32,200, while the labor force in July 2019 was 33,900.
The number of employed workers was 31,800 in July, down from 32,000 in June. By comparison, the number of employed workers was 30,400 in July 2021, and 32,300 in July 2019.
The number of unemployed was 1,400 in July, up from 1,200 in June. By comparison, the number of unemployed was 1,800 in July 2021, and 1,600 in July 2019.
Some of the layoffs are likely attributable to the closing of manufacturing work at Siemens Energy in North Olean. Announced in early 2021, the final manufacturing work at the plant ended in June. A total of 530 layoffs were reported by the company as it moved manufacturing duties to other sites out of the area.
Government and economic development officials have reported interest in the site from other manufacturing firms, but no formal redevelopment announcements have been made.
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate was 4.1% in July, up from 3.6% in June. The rate in July 2021 was 5.5%, while the rate in July 2019 was 5.3%.
The labor force numbered 19,000 in July, down from 19,300 in June. The labor force in July 2021 was 17,900, while the labor force in July 2019 was 18,900.
The number of employed workers was 18,300 in July, down from 18,600 in June. By comparison, the number of employed workers was 16,900 in July 2021, and 17,900 in July 2019.
The number of unemployed was 800 in July, up from 700 in June. By comparison, the number of unemployed was 1,000 in July 2021, and 1,000 in July 2019.
Across the state, unemployment remained steady at 4.4% in July. The rate in July 2021 was 7.1%.
The county with the highest unemployment rate was Bronx County, at 9.1%. The highest outside of New York City was 4.6% in St. Lawrence County. The lowest rate in the state was 2.6% in Hamilton County, followed by 2.8% in Saratoga and Yates counties. Of the state’s 62 counties, four counties saw rates below 3%, and almost 40 saw unemployment rates between 3% and 3.9%.
Western New York reported an unemployment rate of 4%, up from 3.6% in June. The rate in July 2021 was 5.6%, and the rate in July 2019 was 4.5%.