OLEAN — The deadline is fast approaching for area businesses to be a part of the third Laine Business Accelerator program with applications due July 16.
The application may be found at www.lainebusinessaccelerator.com.
To date, the program has awarded $85,000 to 14 local businesses, helping them continue on their entrepreneurial journeys. This year, the program will grant $5,000 to the selected business owners.
In addition to this $5,000 grant, the selected business owners will receive 13 weeks of intensive training and mentorship from educators at St. Bonaventure University, Jamestown Community College and a host of area business professionals, culminating in an open-to-the public community showcase to be held at JCC’s Cutco Theatre in December.