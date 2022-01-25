An appeals judge temporarily restored New York’s mask mandate Tuesday, a day after a lower court judge ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration lacked constitutional authority to order face coverings in public places.
The Associated Press reported that Judge Robert Miller in New York City granted the state's request for a stay of a Long Island judge's ruling while the governor's administration pursues an appeal.
"As governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state," Hochul said in a statement, even as her mask mandate was due to expire on Feb. 1. "These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe and save lives. ... We will not stop fighting to protect New Yorkers, and we are confident we will continue to prevail."
Attorney Chad Laveglia, who brought the challenge on behalf of a group of parents, vowed to take the challenge “as far as it needs to go," AP reported.
“The judge got it wrong entirely. It’s so blatantly unconstitutional to grant a stay whatsoever,” he said.
Earlier Tuesday, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, had applauded the first court ruling, saying he has opposed pandemic-related mandates from the beginning as unconstitutional.
"This pandemic has been used by those in leadership to suspend the separation of powers, which is a dangerous precedent and one that has been appropriately challenged in the courts," Borrello said in a press statement.
He called the initial ruling "welcome confirmation of my position and should send a loud and clear message to the governor that lawmaking by edict must stop."
But the satisfaction that mandate opponents were feeling earlier Tuesday dissipated with the stay handed down by the appeals court.
"We are two years into this pandemic, and it’s absurd that this administration is still ruling by mandates — which continue to cause confusion, frustration and division among New Yorkers," said state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, minority leader in the Senate. "If the Governor truly thinks a mask mandate is in the best interests of New Yorkers, she should send a bill to be debated before the Legislature."
Borrello said he was not surprised the Hochul administration pursued an appeal.
"However, the foundation of these mandates is clearly unsupportable and I am confident that finding will remain intact as this case goes forward," he said.
Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said her office would continue defending the mandate in court.
AP reported the ruling comes as the omicron wave that gripped New York state appears to be fading. The state averaged around 23,400 new cases of the virus per day in the 7 day period that ended Sunday, down from 74,600 per day during the wave’s peak in early January. Hospitalizations are dropping, too, declining 17% statewide in the past 7 days.
The state had initially instituted a mask mandate in April 2020 that ended in June 2021 for vaccinated individuals. Hochul announced in mid-December that it would go back into effect for at least a month. Earlier this month, the state health department said the mandate would be in place until Feb 1.
The stay came after a day of confusion, in which some New York school districts rushed to make masks optional for students and teachers, and state education officials told administrators they should continue enforcing the mask mandate.