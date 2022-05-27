LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Supreme Court Judge Ronald Ploetz reserved decision Friday on a lawsuit headed by state Sen. George Borrello that seeks to overturn the state’s quarantine and isolation regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorney Roberta Cox, representing Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblymen Christopher Tague, R-Schoharie, and Michael Lawler, R-Pearl River, as well as the group Uniting NYS, said the state Health Department overstepped its power in creating the regulation that allows the health commissioner to place someone suspected of having a communicable disease in isolation or quarantine.
The state legislature last summer revoked former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s powers enacted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health department regulations Borrello seeks to overturn were an extension of that power and should have been ended, Cox told Ploetz in oral arguments over video that was streamed in the courtroom where everyone wore masks due to COVID-19 court protocols.
Cox said that under Public Health Law, county public health directors and commissioners have the power to order quarantine or isolation, but not the state health commissioner.
Ploetz asked Cox that if the state legislature was so upset over the health department regulation on isolation and quarantine couldn’t members just “legislate it out of existence?”
“They could, but they shouldn’t need to. It doesn’t make sense,” Cox replied. “We do not want to force New Yorkers who might have a communicable disease to be isolated and quarantined.”
Cox called the power “unbelievable” and “unbridled.” The health department “went behind the legislature’s back,” and there is “no enabling legislation,” she noted.
Assistant Attorney General David Blake, representing Gov. Kathy Hochul and Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett, said the lawsuit was a case about letting the state health department make a regulation in an emergency and that it did not conflict with other statutes, as Cox had indicated.
Blake also questioned whether Borrello, the other lawmakers and Uniting NYS had legal standing to sue. “The legislators are not harmed irrevocably,” he said, adding that the legislature can enact a law.
Blake said the regulation in question includes stipulations for due process, including judicial review and representation by counsel.
Ploetz asked about the steps someone in isolation or quarantine outside their home would have to take for due process.
Blake said an Article 78 process similar to the one brought by Borrello and the two assemblymen can address the issues quickly. He said the regulation gives the health commissioner “flexibility” to address all circumstances.
“This is an ongoing health emergency,” Blake said, as evidenced by the increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases since the lawsuit was initiated two months ago.
Blake said rules for quarantines and isolation due to communicable disease need to be the same across the state, not a series of patchwork county by county.
Blake emphasized that the temporary isolation or quarantine under the health department regulation “is not the same as civil confinement” when the Mental Health Law can be used to confine someone past their incarceration date.
Ploetz asked Blake how many times was the regulation used.
“I don’t know,” he replied, noting it is meant to give the health commissioner flexibility involving someone who resists isolation or quarantine for a communicable disease. “I don’t know of any specific instance where it has been used.”
“You can use law enforcement to enforce this,” Ploetz observed.
Cox maintained that the health department didn’t “have the power to promulgate this regulation,” which “forces New Yorkers who might or might not have a communicable disease to isolate or quarantine. It flies in the face of due process on so many levels.”
Blake said it was “a common sense regulation.” If the legislature wants to take away the power they have the ability.
Ploetz thanked the attorneys for their presentations and said he intended to issue a written decision in the case.