A New York judge has ruled that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases.
The Associated Press reported that State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker said in his decision Monday that the state Department of Health didn't have the legal authority to implement the mandate, and that it was up to the state Legislature to do so if needed.
The mandate “is a law that was promulgated and enacted unlawfully by an executive branch state agency, and therefore void and unenforceable," the judge said.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said Tuesday he has opposed pandemic-related mandates from the beginning as unconstitutional.
"This pandemic has been used by those in leadership to suspend the separation of powers, which is a dangerous precedent and one that has been appropriately challenged in the courts," he said in a press statement.
He called the ruling "welcome confirmation of my position and should send a loud and clear message to the governor that lawmaking by edict must stop."
The state had initially instituted a mask mandate in April 2020 that ended in June 2021 for vaccinated individuals. Hochul announced in mid-December that it would go back into effect for at least a month. Earlier this month, the state health department said the mandate would be in place until Feb 1.
“My responsibility as governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Hochul said in a statement. "We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately.”
Borrello said he was not surprised the Hochul administration has indicated it will appeal — meanwhile, the state Department of Education has announced that, in the interim, the mask mandate will remain in place in New York state schools.
"However, the foundation of these mandates is clearly unsupportable and I am confident that finding will remain intact as this case goes forward," the senator said.
AP reported the ruling comes as the omicron wave that gripped New York state appears to be fading. The state averaged around 23,400 new cases of the virus per day in the 7 day period that ended Sunday, down from 74,600 per day during the wave’s peak in early January. Hospitalizations are dropping, too, declining 17% statewide in the past 7 days.