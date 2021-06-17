A Kane woman charged in the U.S. Capitol riots must appear in person for her arraignment due to her alleged behavior toward the judge hearing her case.
Meanwhile, her co-defendant entered a not guilty plea.
Pauline Bauer of Kane and William Blauser Jr. of Ludlow were scheduled for arraignment Friday, June 11, before Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui.
Bauer and Blauser are facing federal charges for allegations that they entered the east Rotunda door of the Capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting the certification proceeding for the presidential election.
Bauer and Blauser are charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Additionally, Bauer is charged with obstruction of official proceeding and aiding and abetting.
The pair appeared by video for their initial appearance/arraignment on June 11.
However, “Ms. Bauer was removed from the video proceeding due to her inability to show qualm and decency to the Court,” the case docket stated.
Due to her alleged behavior, Bauer was ordered to appear for an in-person initial appearance/arraignment at 1 p.m. June 18 — an order to which she objected, according to the docket.
Though Bauer waived her right to counsel, Public Defender Carmen Hernandez was appointed as stand-by counsel.
Meanwhile, Blauser pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and he was released on his own recognizance. He is being represented by Washington, D.C., attorneys David Benowitz and Rammy Barbari.
As part of his conditions of release, Blauser must stay out of Washington, D.C., except for court business and meetings with the attorney. He must notify authorities any time he travels outside the Western District of Pennsylvania, and any travel outside the continental U.S. must be approved by the court.
Blauser has a status hearing at 3 p.m. June 18.
The statement of facts alleges that Bauer organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for a rally to support former President Donald Trump that was held Jan. 6 during the certification proceeding for the presidential election.
According to court records there was video footage of Blauser and Bauer entering the Capitol building at 2:43 p.m. as police officers tried to stop the crowd from coming in.
“As he entered through the doorway, William Blauser walked backwards, pushing his way through the crowd and police to enter,” the statement of facts stated.
According to court records, there was a body-worn camera recording of Bauer demanding that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi be brought out to be hanged.
There was also footage that appeared to show Blauser and Bauer in a “brief skirmish with law enforcement,” according to the statement of facts.
The pair appeared to exit the building at 3:21 p.m., court records stated.