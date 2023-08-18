ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s beleaguered rollout of a recreational marijuana marketplace was dealt a significant blow Friday when a state Supreme Court justice issued an injunction that will block regulators from processing new applications for retail licenses under a program that the judge said is in “legal jeopardy.”
State Supreme Court Justice Kevin R. Bryant found that marijuana regulators had “failed to follow the clear language of the applicable legislation” that legalized cannabis when they veered from the plain language of the 2021 statute and created a program to award conditional retail licenses exclusively to applicants with past marijuana convictions.
Bryant’s ruling noted that New York regulators continued their preferential licensing program, and even expanded it, in the face of mounting legal challenges asserting that it was unlawful and violated the constitutional rights of other “social equity” applicants, including minority- and women-owned businesses, as well as disabled military veterans.
The injunction issued by Bryan will not apply to pending applicants who met all licensing approvals prior to Aug. 7. His order also directs the state Cannabis Control Board to promptly finalize its regulations for recreational marijuana. The judge’s ruling also allows for applicants to seek court intervention on a “case-by-case” basis.
The ruling was issued in response to a lawsuit filed this month by four service-disabled veterans who accused regulators of unlawfully prioritizing applicants with prior drug convictions while excluding others. The state had asserted that regulators had the authority under the law that legalized marijuana to create a special class of licenses, but Bryant said in his ruling that there is a “significant likelihood” that they will lose that argument.
New York’s attorneys also had argued that the Legislature recognized their new conditional licensing program by including funding for it in a budget bill, which the state argued was the equivalent of statutory authority. But the judge said that acknowledgment was not the same as amending the licensing section of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.
THE STATE HAD previously lost a similar argument in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Variscite NY One, a company owned by two men, Jeffrey Jensen and Kenneth Gay, who is a resident of Michigan and owns a construction company there and has a past marijuana conviction in that state. In court filings, their attorney said their retail license application failed to qualify because neither the company nor Gay, who has a 51% ownership of the company, had met the application’s definition of “a significant New York state presence” — including having his marijuana conviction in another state.
A federal injunction that had been issued in that case shut down the processing of retail marijuana licensing for months in five of the state 14 regions. The case was later settled and the state resumed its controversial licensing program at an “expanded and accelerated rate” despite the constitutional issues that had been raised.
Attorneys for the state had argued at a hearing last week before Bryant that an injunction would cause further harm to the rollout program that has already been beset with delays and problems. Bryant opined that much of that harm has been self-inflicted.
“This court also notes that it was (the state Office of Cannabis Management) that decided to move forward and accelerate the (conditional licensing) program in the face of unresolved litigation and they were undeniably on notice of the alleged constitutional defects at issue,” Bryant wrote. “Despite this notice, (regulators) encouraged potential licensees to incur significant expenses in reliance on a program that (they) knew was at issue in pending litigation. In this regard, there certainly is merit to the argument that (the regulators) created much of the very harm that they now assert in support of their arguments.”
The four veterans who brought the case issued a statement Friday commending the judge for his decision.
“From the beginning, our fight has always been for equal access to this new and growing industry,” their statement said. “We believe in a robust, accessible and thriving adult-use cannabis sector for New York state and today’s decision — by correctly recognizing the irreparable harms we are facing through the (cannabis regulators’) failures to follow the law — will help put the state back on track toward achieving this goal.”
THEY FURTHER noted that the Office of Cannabis Management had “resoundingly failed to create the legal cannabis market envisioned” by lawmakers... in large part by keeping licenses out of the hands of service-disabled veterans and other minority groups the law prioritizes.”
Many distressed farmers and others also were blocked from applying for cannabis licenses.
Bryant had invoked the concerns of those groups in his ruling, noting the “denial of the injunction and the continued processing of licenses in the face of the pending challenges could potentially cause irreparable harm to the potential licensees, the development of the market and the community at large.”
He found that the state’s embattled licensing process also was plagued with “numerous potential defects” that “have already resulted in numerous constitutional challenges to the actions.”
The interim executive director for the Cannabis Association of New York issued a statement this week saying the group was “severely disappointed” that Bryant had extended the temporary injunction that in Friday’s ruling became a permanent one.
“This injunction continues to threaten tens of thousands of jobs, thousands of businesses, and the entire industry as a whole,” CANY Executive Director Hal McCabe said. “Not only will there be no new licenses issued, but those unopened businesses already granted a (conditional retail) license must stay closed.”
The marijuana retail license process is scheduled to open for all applicants on Oct. 4 — a change that would make the issue moot if the legal challenges are still pending then.
The lawsuit filed by the four veterans invoked similar legal arguments to a case filed in March by a coalition of medical marijuana license holders and recreational market hopefuls whose civil complaint, which is also pending, sought a court order to open the retail licensing process “for all applicants immediately.” That case, which was rolled into the veterans’ case, did not seek an injunction.
CANNABIS REGULATORS have issued 463 conditional retail licenses to applicants with prior cannabis convictions — and to a small number of nonprofit agencies that provide services in minority communities.
But both lawsuits assert that the cannabis regulators overstepped their authority by creating a special licensing category for people with convictions — a decision that they claim was not approved by the Legislature. The petitions contend the move violated the state constitution.
The law legalizing marijuana established a goal of awarding 50 percent of all retail marijuana shop licenses for social and economic equity applicants, which regulators changed to prioritize those with past marijuana convictions.
New York legalized marijuana more than two years ago and has struggled to establish a bustling retail market, in part, because of provisions in the 2021 law that placed restrictions on licensing requirements to achieve what state officials have said are important social equity objectives.