SMETHPORT — Senior Judge John Leete has ruled that attorney Marc Nuzzo is competent to stand trial for the Sept. 5, 2018, car crash that claimed the life of Stanley “Guy” Austin.
Nuzzo, 45, of Wilkes Barre, formerly of Kane, who is facing charges including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter, has been out on bail since his arrest March 29, 2019, after posting 5% of $100,000.
In an opinion and order filed Monday in McKean County Court, Leete described a contentious process of multiple competency hearings with District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer and attorney James P. Miller. The hearings were “very confrontational … punctuated by constant objections and counsel repeatedly interrupting each other despite judicial cautions,” Leete wrote.
The judge indicated Nuzzo is a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in Iraq with the Army until his honorable discharge in 2009. He served as a prosecutor and was involved in an IED explosion, which killed others in his presence. From this, the defense stated, Nuzzo suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
After the military, Nuzzo served as both an attorney and a commercial airline pilot. After the criminal complaint was filed, but before this motion, Nuzzo actively participated in his own defense, Leete wrote. At a hearing lasting more than five hours, Nuzzo showed “no visible signs of distress” as he sat with his attorney, the opinion indicated.
Leete appointed Dr. Robert Maiden to determine Nuzzo’s competency, while Shaffer retained Dr. Neil Blumberg and the defense retained Dr. Douglas Della Toffola.
“In the course of trying to schedule hearings on this matter, (Nuzzo) voluntarily entered a Veterans Administration hospital three separate times, each shortly before a scheduled hearing,” Leete wrote.
After several times when Nuzzo was not available at hearings, Leete ordered him to attend “so that this case, now approaching four years old, could proceed.” After that, Nuzzo appeared by video conference, the opinion indicated.
Maiden and Blumberg both found Nuzzo competent, with Blumberg noting there were fluctuations in his depression that might indicate having his counselor present for legal proceedings could be beneficial. Toffalo said he felt Nuzzo was not competent to stand trial, noted he had emotional instability and said he was overwhelmed.
Leete said after reviewing all the evidence, it is clear Nuzzo “can provide meaningful assistance with counsel” as he has done so throughout the case, and noted his own actions suggest his competency.
Leete issued a brief order, saying that he found Nuzzo competent, and the case could proceed to trial.
As of Tuesday, there was no indication as to when a trial might be scheduled.
The charges against Nuzzo resulted from a crash in 2018 in which Austin was killed and several other people were seriously injured.
According to police, at 8:37 p.m. Sept. 5, 2018, a Jeep Compass driven by Nuzzo was southbound on U.S. Route 219 when it crossed the double-yellow line and accelerated, attempting to pass a tractor-trailer that was also southbound.
When Nuzzo’s Jeep was in the northbound lane, it struck head-on a northbound Ford Escape driven by Austin and containing five passengers. After the impact, the Escape caught fire. Passing motorists stopped to help the people from the burning SUV, according to the criminal complaint.
Austin, 53, died 15 days later from injuries sustained in the crash. Several of his passengers at the time of the crash suffered serious injuries, the complaint noted.