LITTLE VALLEY — A judge has dismissed second-degree murder counts against two individuals indicted in 2019 in a 22-year-old Ischua murder investigation.
In a decision handed down Wednesday, Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz dismissed charges against Tricia Carrier, 46, and her stepfather, Gregory Kerls, 70, in the Sept. 21, 1997, bludgeoning death of her estranged husband, William Chase IV.
Carrier had been released on $75,000 bail and Kerls posted $100,000 bail soon after their arrests in September 2019.
TRIAL WAS SCHEDULED
The case was scheduled to go to trial this coming Tuesday when the attorneys would begin picking jurors. More than two weeks had been set aside for the trial.
Original news reports in the Times Herald said Carrier, then Chase’s estranged wife, discovered his body in his mobile home at 5560 Route 16, Ischua, about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, 1997.
Later, an autopsy found Chase died of multiple blunt force trauma. No murder weapon was ever reported recovered.
A state police captain with the initial investigation told a reporter that William and Tricia Chase appeared to have “an on-again, off-again relationship.”
In Ploetz’ decision dismissing the charges against Carrier and Kerls, he said new facts that have developed during a hearing in the case “demonstrate the defense has been significantly impaired by the delayed prosecution.” The judge cited the deaths of the medical examiner, three investigators and other witnesses as impediments to the defense.
Buffalo attorneys Frank LoTempio III represented Carrier and Herbert L. Greenman represented Kerls, respectively.
Ploetz denied an earlier motion to dismiss the charges after a hearing in September.
A later hearing to suppress certain statements by the defendants showed state police investigators who took over the cold cases investigation were unfamiliar with facts in the case or couldn’t remember some details.
DEFENSE RESPONDS
“The judge made the right decision,” LoTempio told the Olean Times Herald Friday. The attorneys were prepared to argue the case lacked evidence, was highly circumstantial and that their clients were innocent, he said.
There were other leads to people who could have been viable alternatives that were not followed.
LoTempio said the defense would not have been able to cross-examine the medical examiner about critical issues including the time of death and the cause of death. Investigators also had trouble recalling events in the investigation. Also, three of the original investigators are deceased.
Greenman, Kerl's attorney, agreed the judge made the right call. With the passage of time, the death of the medical examiner and witnesses' fading memories "we couldn't defend the case. We would have been hampered. The evidence was circumstantial. Other people became suspects. After 25 years, it was impossible to reconstruct things."
In his order dismissing the case, Ploetz said the new facts from the a hearing to determine whether certain statements would be admissible “demonstrate the defense has been significantly impaired by the delayed prosecution.”
Citing the death of the medical examiner, Ploez said, “without proof from a witness familiar with the autopsy, defendants will be unable to develop meaningful testimony about the cause of death, the instrument of the homicide and the time of death — all of which are important facts in this highly circumstantial case.”
DA REACTS
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said her first reaction to the judge's ruling was one of disappointment.
“While I am disappointed about the outcome, I think it was the legally correct decision,” she said. “It would have been impossible to prove my case without a medical examiner. He just died in February, so we did not have a lot of time to figure something out. There were no other medical examiners present for the examination and it is unclear who was sent by the state police."
Rieman called it "a tough case to begin with," but having no medical examiner to testify "was fatal, in my opinion. Going to trial without, even if we won, would probably have resulted in an appeal. I have a strong feeling that the case may not have even gone to the jury, though.”
The district attorney said Friday she had not spoken with Chase's family yet. “We are trying to schedule a meeting. I am sure they are disappointed, and I certainly understand.”
Rieman noted that some the state police investigators involved have been retired for more than a decade.
"Even though they were super-smart guys, it is just a long time to remember, especially when you haven’t been on the job," she said.
The district attorney said when the cases was presented to the grand jury in the fall of 2019, “There really was no new evidence in the case, we just decided that it wasn’t going to get better and, because so many witnesses were dead, we should present it to the grand jury and let the chips fall where they may.”
Rieman said the primary evidence the prosecution had was a handprint in the trailer of Kerls, yet he had told investigators — in a statement that ended up being suppressed — that he had not been in Chase's residence that day.
LoTempio, Kerls' attorney, said Kerls told police he had been to the residence previously, but not on the day Chase was murdered.
“Tricia Carrier implicated Kerls with her statements, but they were granted separate trials because her statement could not be used against him," Rieman explained. "Further, she would not accept a plea offer which would have required her cooperation. They basically stuck together and conducted a joint defense. To their credit, their lawyers did a super job at pointing out all of the issues.”
Rieman said she had intended to show the motive was “to end the nasty separation/divorce proceedings and ensure custody of the children with Tricia.”
Rieman recalled when she ran against the late former district attorney Ed Sharkey, “my promise was to look into all of the cold cases. Chase and Gasper were the most glaring ones. We got a murder conviction against Cheryl Gasper and the feds got one against Randall Knight — so some positive results. We knew this one was an uphill battle at best. I guess we decided to be brave and seek justice, no matter the outcome or the possibility of failure.”
Gasper and Knight were convicted in the July 3, 1994, stabbing death of Andie Gasper in Yorkshire. Cheryle Gasper, Andie’s wife, pleaded guilty Oct. 5, 2010, to second-degree murder in his death and was sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison.
After first being acquitted in state Supreme Court in 1995 of Gasper’s murder, Knight was charged 15 years later with the federal crime of crossing state lines in the murder-for-hire scheme.
He appealed his 2010 conviction, claiming the statute of limitations had expired when he pleaded guilty. The conviction was upheld but he had 10 years pared from his 24-year sentence by a federal judge in Buffalo.