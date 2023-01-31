BRADFORD, Pa. — A federal judge has denied the request by the Hvizdzak brothers to unfreeze seized assets to pay attorneys for their defense in the criminal and civil cases relating to an alleged multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scheme.

Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys, were charged in a 65-count indictment in August 2021 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The indictment contains forfeiture allegations which apply to $341,532 in cash, two Rolex watches, digital currency and the home that Shane Hvizdzak was having built at 561 High St. in Bradford.

