LITTLE VALLEY — Phil Trowbridge, the judge of market beef and dairy steer competition at Thursday’s Cattaraugus County Fair, called the quality of the steers “very impressive.”
He added: “These kids have done a wonderful job” raising them and showing them. The county fair had 30 top steers, many times the number of similar fairs. The top niche competition made Trowbridge’s job more difficult, he said.
“You should be proud of what you’ve done in this county,” Trowbridge told 4-H youth during the market class beef competition. “Let’s give these kids a round of applause. This is a great set of steers.”
Alysa Williams of Mansfield won grand champion market class steer with her 1,560-pound steer Jupiter. The 17-year-old Ellicottville student is a member of the Valley Workers 4-H Club of East Otto.
Ashford triplets Brett, Tim and Matt Blesy took first, second and third place respectively in the dairy steer showman competition. Brett has the grand champion dairy steer showman, Tim is reserve champion and Matt took highly commendable honors in the dairy ring.
These and other prize-winning steers will be fetching top dollar at Saturday’s 4-H Market Class Animal Auction at the fairgrounds.
Livestock chairman Eric Clayson expects the animal auction to bring in excess of the $240,000 young animal exhibitors received at the auction last year. It will take place both in-person and online at www.petersonauction.com.
There are 195 animals registered for the animal auction. They include: 25 lambs, 24 pairs of chickens, 27 turkeys, 28 beef and steers, two pens of rabbits, nine goats, 71 hogs and numerous pigs.
The county fair is down to its last two days after Thursday night’s performance by country music star Travis Tritt.
TODAY
9 a.m. — Open Beef Show.
10 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show
1 p.m. — Midway opens1:30 p.m. — Championship Livestock Showmanship.
6 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party.
7:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. — Open Class Colored Breeds Dairy Show.
10 a.m. — All Breeds Horse Show.
1 p.m. — Midway Opens.
1:30 p.m. — Market Class Animal Auction.
Noon — Monster Truck Pit Party.
1 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally.
6:30 p.m. — Big Rig Truck Pull.
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks.
RESULTS FROM Wednesday’s judging include:
JUNIOR DEPARTMENT
DAIRY SHOW
Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Tim Blesy.
Supreme Champion: Olivia Shawley.
Reserve Champion Dairy Showman: Calvin Dechow.
Best Club Exhibit: Variety Pack
Third Place Dairy Showman: Kaitlyn Bediant.
Grand Champion Ayrshire: Ben Hitchcock.
Fourth Place Dairy Showman: Jace Rublee.
Reserve Champion Ayrshire: Ben Hitchcock.
Fifth Place Dairy Showman: Blake Hill.
Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Katelyn Storer.
Grand Champion Lineback: Caden Herman.
Reserve Champion Brown Swiss: Jason Degenfelder. Reserve Champion Lineback: Caden Herman.
Grand Champion Short Horn: Caden Herman.
Grand Champion Holstein: Olivia Shawley.
Reserve Champion Short Horn: Caden Herman.
Reserve Champion Holstein: Calvin Dechow
Grand Champion Jersey: Kaitlyn Bediant.
Reserve Champion Jersey: Calvin Dechow.
HORSES
Dressage Training Level Test 1 Junior High Point: Rebekah Butcher.
Training Level Test 1 Senior High Point: Paige Sims. Training Level Test 2 Junior: Rebekah Butcher.
Training Level Test 3 Senior: Tea Fuller.
First Level Test 2 Senior: Olivia Knab.
Musical Freestyle Basic Level Senior: Eliza Schrantz.
Musical Kur Senior: Eliza Schrantz.
Musical Kur First Level Junior/Senior: Olivia Knab./
Driving Grand Champion: Aryana Sears.
Walk Trot 7-11 Grand Champion: Abby Long.
Walk Trot 7-11 Reserve Champion: Iliana Porter.
Novice Grand Champion: Caysie Troutman.
Novice Reserve Champion: Savannah Morello.
Pony Grand Champion: Hayden Kolb.
Pony Reserve Grand Champion: Olivia Knab.
Junior Grand Champion: Kyleigh Rohwer.
Junior Reserve Champion: Sammi Minnich.
Senior Grand Champion: Kendyl Roger.
Senior Reserve Champion: Emma Veros.
SHEEP
Grand Champion Showman: Jenna Smyczynski. Reserve Champion Showman: Quinn Pence.
Highly Commendable Showman: Riley Palmer. Commendable Showman: Hayley Stang.
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Sarah Carter.
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Quinn Pence.
Highly Commendable Market Lamb: Gabby Chapman. Commendable Market Lamb: Riley Palmer.
Supreme Ewe: Quinn Pence.
Reserve Supreme Ewe: Emily Chapman.
Supreme Ram: Emily Chapman.
Reserve Supreme Ram: Hailey Kriner.
Supreme Flock: Hailey Kriner.