LITTLE VALLEY — Phil Trowbridge, the judge of market beef and dairy steer competition at Thursday’s Cattaraugus County Fair, called the quality of the steers “very impressive.”

He added: “These kids have done a wonderful job” raising them and showing them. The county fair had 30 top steers, many times the number of similar fairs. The top niche competition made Trowbridge’s job more difficult, he said.

