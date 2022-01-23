Josh Allen snow sculpture on W. State

Sculpture artist Eric Jones has done it again — shaping and painting a pile of plowed snow to create an image of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in front of Worth W. Smith on West State Street. A steady stream of Bills fans, hopeful over Sunday night’s playoff game between the Bills and Kansas City, stopped Sunday afternoon to take pictures of the snow sculpture. Jones created another sculpture of Allen last week at Empire City Farms in Cuba.

 Jim Eckstrom/Olean Times Herald

