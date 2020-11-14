Jordan to retire from Smethport after 20 years of service

SMETHPORT — Few professions have risen as fast as that of school business manager. School districts have grown and so have the budgets, which can best be managed by professional business managers who have training in finance, accounting and management.
One person who has seen many changes in the school district business manager’s responsibilities is Sue Jordan, who is retiring March 19, 2021, after the last 23 years in Smethport and the previous 13 in the same role in the Port Allegany School District.
“Overall, the basis of all my duties revolves around the district finances,” said Jordan, who holds a degree in business management from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.
Describing what her job has entailed, she explained she has overseen the budget, district payroll, workman’s compensation insurance coverage, purchasing and prepares bids and bond issues, assists with human resources, professional negotiations, transportation, building maintenance, staff supervision, prepares for audits, and assisted with the district’s cooperative purchasing for supplies through Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit Nine.
Jordan’s role in preparing the budget is one of her major responsibilities.
Business managers and their staff in general, must stay current in technology, but COVID-19 has interrupted the latest effort. “This was a timing issue from when we started the new software system for payroll and budget,” Jordan stated. About a week after schools closed on March 13 and the staff was working from home, it was difficult to continue the training from home. “Plus,” Jordan said, “everyone was inundated with regulations and interpreting state guidelines of what we needed to do in order to return to school.”
A second result of COVID-19 is the number of grants that are available to assist districts in purchasing personal protective equipment and help get extra staff when someone has to be quarantined or if a teacher is absent and a substitute is needed, the district has actually employed some year-long temporary personnel — a couple of teachers and a custodian to help in cleaning and disinfecting areas to make sure all classes are covered.
Jordan also has an important role in negotiations with the district’s two bargaining units, the Smethport Area Education Association that represents the faculty, and the Smethport Area Educational Support Professionals Association. Preparations for the negotiations begin shortly before January 1 of the year the contract expires.
Several years ago, the district contracted with a nutrition company to supply cafeteria meals, and this company brought in their own food service director. But, according to a special regulation of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Bureau of Food and Nutrition, if an independent contractor has its own food service director who’s not a district employee, then the district must have one of its employees overseeing that person. That job falls to Jordan.
During her time in Smethport, Jordan has always achieved “clean” audits.
When asked about what she considers her biggest achievement, she replied, “Keeping the district in sound financial condition.”
The district plans to hire a new business manager before Jordan retires so there will be a smooth transition.
Jordan, who is native of Portville, N.Y., and still resides there, said she is looking forward to spending time with her two grandchildren.