CATTARAUGUS — Madeline Jones has been named valedictorian and Alexis Wulf the salutatorian of Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Class of 2020.
Madeline, the daughter of Michael and Paula Jones of Cattaraugus, has a weighted cumulative average of 102.39% and has earned many accolades as a student and athlete.
Madeline took advantage of the several college courses offered at the high school. She maintained High Honor Roll status and was a member of National Honor Society. She was a member of Drama Club, Natural Helpers, band and chorus. She was also a talented and scholar athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball.
Outside of school, Madeline loves playing sports, reading, coloring and watching movies. She also helps out a lot at her church and enjoys singing, helping in the nursery, videoing and helping with the church services through Facebook Live, and helping with events such as the Memorial Day cookout.
Madeline will be attending Spring Arbor (Mich.) University for math education and will run cross country. She aspires to become a teacher. Madeline also hopes to someday be a leader of the Natural Helpers group or be a coach.
Alexis, the daughter of Beau and Amber Wulf of Cattaraugus, has a weighted cumulative average of 101.67% and earned an Advanced Regents Diploma.
Alexis was an extremely active student who was a member of National Honor Society and Natural Helpers. She was a scholar athlete who played varsity softball, volleyball and was on the cheerleading team. Additionally, she volunteered at the Gowanda Moose restaurant, was a student aide and lifeguard.
Outside of school, Alexis enjoys hanging out with friends and family and working at the Tee Bar in Ellicottville.
She will attend Fredonia State University to study biomedical sciences. After attending Fredonia and earning her bachelor’s degree, she will attend the University at Buffalo to receive her master’s degree while heading into a designated service in the medical field.