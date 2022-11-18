Jones Pond camp park donates $10,700 to local Allegany Co. SPCA

ANGELICA — Jones Pond Campground & RV Park recently presented $10,700 to the local SPCA in addition to donations of goods and services
On Oct. 11, Jones Pond owners Bryan Schaeffer and Matthew McCormick, along with some of their seasonal campers, visited the SPCA serving Allegany County to deliver the products.
Schaefer said their supporters did a variety of activities to encourage donations.
“We held various basket drawings, 50/50 drawingss, a yoga instructor donated his time and asked session attendees for a donation to the SPCA and requested personal donations over our Memorial Day weekend of giving,” he said. “We collected, sorted and returned all of our New York returnable cans and bottles from our campers. This year alone that raised $2,500 with 50,000 cans.”
Schaefer, along with his partner, McCormick, conducted a “big check” ceremony, presenting their donations and supplies to Lynda Pruski, president of the SPCA. Even better, one of the seasonal campers who came along put in an application to adopt a dog while visiting the shelter.
This is not the first year of SPCA fundraising at Jones Pond Campground & RV Park. The first check was presented eight years ago, Schaefer said.
“Since our first check, we have donated over $52,780 to the SPCA in addition to literally thousands of pounds of dog and cat food and cleaning supplies,” he said.
As the owners of Jones Pond, McCormick said it gives them great pride in supporting the SPCA of Allegany County and their mission to attend to the needs of abandoned, neglected and abused animals in the county.
“We share this passion with the SPCA and our campers, many of whom also have rescued animals in the past,” he said.
Schaeffer added, “We currently own two rescue dogs, and it gives us great pride to do our part to help other animals in need.”
For more information, visit jonespond.com or spcaallegany.org.