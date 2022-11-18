Jones Pond camp park donates $10,700 to local Allegany Co. SPCA

Jones Pond Campground & RV Park recently donated $10,700 to the SPCA of Allegany County. Pictured (from left): campers Marco, Ignazio and Michael; park owner Bryan Schaeffer; Allegany County SPCA President Linda Pruski; camper Jody; park owner Matthew McCormick; and campers Alan, Rob and Mike.

ANGELICA — Jones Pond Campground & RV Park recently presented $10,700 to the local SPCA in addition to donations of goods and services

On Oct. 11, Jones Pond owners Bryan Schaeffer and Matthew McCormick, along with some of their seasonal campers, visited the SPCA serving Allegany County to deliver the products.

