WELLSVILLE — Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues Friday, hospital executive Eva Benedict was honored as a New York State Senate Woman of Distinction.
Benedict, president and CEO of UR Medicine-Jones Memorial Hospital, was nominated for the 2020 award by state Sen. George M. Borrello, R-Chautauqua County.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and community and healthcare leaders were at the Wellsville Country Club to recognize Benedict for her achievements and contributions to the community.
Borrello said he chose Benedict as the 57th Senate District’s Woman of Distinction for her dedication to preserving healthcare quality and access for the area.
“Eva Benedict has devoted nearly 40 years to the field of healthcare and Jones Memorial Hospital, starting as an ICU nurse where she cared for the most critically ill,” the senator said. “Constantly learning and building on her experience, she rose through clinical and leadership positions that expanded the depth and scope of her contributions, culminating with her appointment as Jones Memorial President and CEO in 2007.”
Borrello said Benedict established herself as “one of the most accomplished healthcare professionals in Western New York and a determined advocate for rural and community hospitals.”
Benedict said the honor belongs to her team at Jones Memorial, not just herself.
“This recognition is such an honor and one that I have to share with my team at Jones Memorial,” she said. “Early in my nursing career I realized the impact teamwork has on patient care. From the patient bedside to the administrative suite, we all have the same goal: providing the highest quality care to our community. Thank you all for making this award possible.”
Reed of New York’s 23rd Congressional District cited Benedict’s commitments to the hospital and the community as her defining strengths.
“It’s clear Eva Benedict’s hard work, professionalism, and advocacy for rural hospitals has left its mark on the community,” Reed said.
Richard Ewell, chairman of the Jones Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, credited Benedict’s leadership and focus on sound business practices with guiding the hospital’s success, while Steven I. Goldstein, senior vice president of the UR Medical Center, said her commitment to excellence makes her a great healthcare executive and patient advocate.
Benedict started her career at Jones Memorial as a critical care staff nurse in 1981. In the decades that followed, she rose through the ranks of the hospital’s administration and management, culminating with her appointment as president and CEO.
In 2015, she led an evaluation of potential partners, culminating in JMH’s affiliation with the University of Rochester Medical Center. She continues to serve both Jones and the UR as a member of the affiliate leadership team.
Benedict has made a priority of educating elected leaders about the unique role of rural community hospitals. In 2018, she was honored for that advocacy with AHA’s Grassroots Champion Award. The award recognized her effective, persistent advocacy before the U.S. Congress and her work with the New York state congressional delegation to advance federal policies that enable rural and small community hospitals to deliver innovative and patient-centered care throughout the state.
Most recently, she helped the hospital secure a $17 million Health-Care Facility Transformation Grant, culminating a two-year effort. Among the elements of the project are the expansion and modernization of the surgical services suite and an initiative to integrate behavioral health and primary care.
A native of Bath, Benedict earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the State University at Albany and her master’s in nursing administration from St. John Fisher College of Rochester.
She and her husband, Neil, live in Wellsville and have two grown daughters and five grandchildren.