WELLSVILLE — With more COVID-19 cases reported in Allegany County, local hospital leaders want to answer the public’s questions on the virus, vaccines and other topics.
Set for noon on Tuesday, Jones Memorial Hospital will host a panel of hospital doctors to discuss the questions submitted by the public.
To be included, questions must be submitted by Saturday. Questions will not be taken during the event. Email your questions to Judy_Burt@urmc.rochester.edu. The town hall will be webcast at www.facebook.com/jmhny.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported 85 cases on Monday, bringing the total to date to 7,439. Of those cases, 7,113 recoveries have been reported.
One new death was reported by the state Department of Health — which reports deaths in state-licensed facilities — bringing the death toll to 138.
County officials reported 403 active quarantines or isolations on Tuesday, up from 333 on Monday.
Officials report 945 breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated since Aug. 20, accounting for 25.1% of the 3,762 cases reported since that date. More than half of all cases reported since the pandemic began in March 2020 have been in the past four and a half months.
The county will host a series of free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics this month. Clinics will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at the Belmont American Legion post. Visit www.alleganyco.com to register. No testing will be held Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The county health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage residents to wear a face mask properly, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and get vaccinated.
Vaccine clinics will be held through January, county health authorities reported. Clinics will be hosted Wednesday, as well as Jan. 8, 12, 19 and 28. Clinics include first and second doses, boosters and pediatric dose sessions. To access clinic registrations, visit www.alleganyco.com or www.vaccinefinder.org. Call (585) 268-9250 with questions or for help scheduling appointments.