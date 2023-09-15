OLEAN — Now for those suffering with rheumatology-related diseases, the travel time is cut in half for most, and even more for others, needing treatment.
UR/Jones Memorial Hospital officially opened a new Rheumatology Center on Friday with an open house at the Oncology and Infusion Center located at 1504 W. State St. The expanded clinic will offer treatment for arthritis, dermatomyositis, gout, lupus, Lyme disease, fibromyalgia, low back pain, tennis or golfer’s elbow, osteoporosis or any of the over 200 diseases that can be helped by a rheumatologist.
For someone like Debbie Kolasinski, retired from the Social Security office, that is a good thing. She lives only a few blocks from the center and can walk there much easier than she can travel to West Seneca for treatment. She is planning to tell her primary care physician to refer her to the UR Medicine Oncology, Rheumatology and Infusion Center.
“It will be much easier for me to get here than it is to go to West Seneca, especially when I have a flare-up. I can even walk here. This is a very nice setup,” she said.
UR/JMH CEO Jim Helms said that is exactly why Jones is expanding into the area.
“There is no place for people to get treatment from Jamestown to Allegany County unless they travel to the Rochester or Buffalo area. This will make it easier for everyone,” he said.
Treatment will also be a little faster because bloodwork can be done on the premises, and lab results are sent to Jones Memorial in Wellsville twice a day.
“Patients will get their results sooner,” said Brenda Szabo, vice president of diagnostics and rehab at Jones.
Helms explained that the idea to expand the Rheumatology Center to Olean came from physicians who were looking to retire but didn’t want to stop providing treatment. Joining the staff at the already established Oncology and Infusion Center are Dr. James DeWall and David Rose, FNP, who specialize in the treatment of diseases associated with rheumatology. Drs. Yasar Shad and Neeta Soni and physician assistant Mike Presutti provide care for cancer-related services.
The center once housed a video store and was easy to transform into a medical office, Helms pointed out — the open nature of the structure made it a matter of putting up walls. Today the building offers two check-in desks, seating for more than a dozen patients, six exam rooms, a laboratory, offices, a six-person nurses’ station and a 10-chair infusion clinic, also with nurses, which features individual heated chairs, televisions, internet hookup and a refreshment area.
The center is not a walk-in clinic — a referral from a primary physician is needed for treatment.
Mayor William J. Aiello stopped in to congratulate UR/JMH on the opening of the center, presenting Helms with a special proclamation, which stated: “On behalf of the city it is my privilege to extend my best wishes and express my confidence in the success of this business located in the City of Olean.”