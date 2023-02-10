WELLSVILLE — The Jones Memorial Hospital GLOW 5K Run & Walk is back. Sidelined since 2019 by COVID, the event is set for April 28 at the Wellsville Municipal Airport, 2600 Tarantine Drive.
“We are so excited to bring the GLOW Run back to our community,” said Carrie Walker, who co-chairs the event with Mandy Sibble.
Started in 2013 as a nighttime trail run/walk in Island Park, GLOW moved to the airport for its last running four years ago. The 5K route uses paved roads around the runway, which is much easier for those pushing strollers.
Registration and awards take place in the hangar where a DJ will provide music. Prizes will be awarded to the most festively dressed individual or group.
Register by April 7 if you’d like to receive this year’s GLOW 5K tech shirt. Registration categories and fees remain the same as previous years: Under 6, free (no shirt); age 6 to 13 years, $15; and age 14 and over, $25.
Computer chip timing will be provided by Happily Running, Inc.