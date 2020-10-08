WELLSVILLE — The Healthcare Association of New York State has awarded Jones Memorial Hospital the HANYS 2020 Community Health Improvement Award in recognition of its outstanding Promoting Healthy Lifestyles program.
Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones Memorial, said the award was an honor for the hospital and its staff. She also credited the community.
“Thanks also go to our community, without your support we would not have earned this recognition,” she said. “The health and wellness of our community has been a part of the mission and vision at Jones Memorial Hospital for many years and it is so gratifying to have our efforts recognized.”
The hospital’s community wellness efforts ramped up in 2014, according to Brenda Szabo, vice president of outpatient services and chair of the hospital’s Wellness Committee. “Allegany County has some of the highest obesity rates in the state. When we noticed that there were no dedicated walking trails in the Village of Wellsville, it made sense to focus on ways to provide accessible, free, and easy to use trails to help families increase their physical activity, which would help prevent chronic disease.”
Outcomes of Jones’ winning initiative include:
• A “complete street” agreement, a transportation policy focused on safe roadway access for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists, signed with the local town and village of Wellsville.
• Completion of two bridges and opening of the renovated recreational WAG Trail, through a partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
• Completion of the River Walk extension project.
• Approval of a $150,000 grant for Local Waterfront Revitalization for 10 communities along the Genesee River.
Benedict noted that all money raised at the popular RidgeWalk & Run and the GLOW 5K are put back into the community for the projects that have earned us this HANYS recognition.
“We thank and appreciate our generous event sponsors, the countless volunteers who work tirelessly at and before these events, and — of course — the runners and walkers who participate in them,” she said. “This award would not be possible without your dedication.”
The Community Health Improvement Award, established by HANYS in 1997, is presented to facilities and programs that target specific community health issues, demonstrate leadership, collaborate among diverse groups and achieve quantifiable results.
Bea Grause, HANYS president, said Jones Memorial’s work “shows you exactly how a hospital can positively impact an individual’s health beyond its four walls, whether they’re biking down a roadway or taking advantage of a trail.”