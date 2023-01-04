DAISY Award winner

WELLSVILLE — Dylan Chamberlain, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Jones Memorial Hospital, has received the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the supreme efforts nurses put in every day.

