WELLSVILLE — Dylan Chamberlain, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Jones Memorial Hospital, has received the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the supreme efforts nurses put in every day.
“Dylan is one of the most dedicated nurses I have ever seen,” said Steve Melton when nominating Chamberlain for the award. “I thought nurses like him were all gone but after seeing how he loves what he does and what he brings to the job, I will always come to this hospital.”
Melton, a disabled veteran, added that his mother was a nurse for 40 years. “She would be proud to see the excellence that is carried on in Dylan.”
Sandra Watkins, chief nursing officer at Jones, led the award presentation, thanking Chamberlain for the care he provides patients.
“I’m sure Dylan is thinking, ‘I was just doing my job,’ but when nurses are ‘just doing their job’ they have a powerful impact on the patient and on the patient’s family,” she said.
Registered nurse Sharon Draper presented Chamberlain with The Healer’s Touch, a unique sculpture that represents the bond between nurses and their patients. In addition, he was presented with a bouquet of daisies and a DAISY pin. A banner with Chamerlain’s picture will be displayed in the JMH Café.
An international organization, the DAISY Foundation was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his family after his death in late 1999 at age 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY, an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, was a way for the family to thank not only the nurses who cared for Patrick — and by extension his family — but exceptional nurses everywhere.
Nominations may be submitted using the link at the JMH website — jones.urmc.edu — or by submitting a paper nomination in one of the nominations boxes located throughout Jones Memorial.