Stroke center recertification

Marking the recertification of Jones Memorial Hospital as a primary stroke center are (from left) Sandra Watkins, vice president of patient care services; Mona Carbone, Jones Memorial’s stroke coordinator; and Jim Helms, CEO at Jones.

 Jones Memorial Hospital

WELLSVILLE — After a rigorous, unannounced onsite review, Jones Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Certification.

“This was a team effort and congratulations go to everyone involved,” said Jones President/CEO Jim Helms, noting that the review involved Jones staff and local EMS squads.

