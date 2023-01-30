WELLSVILLE — After a rigorous, unannounced onsite review, Jones Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Certification.
“This was a team effort and congratulations go to everyone involved,” said Jones President/CEO Jim Helms, noting that the review involved Jones staff and local EMS squads.
Helms explained that in 2019 the New York state commissioner of health began delegating the review of stroke certifications to nationally recognized accrediting organizations.
"We chose to work with The Joint Commission as our hospital maintains accreditation with this organization and this was a significant change for the teams," he said. "This certification demonstrates a team effort across organizations and the use of healthcare industry standards for every stroke patient.”
Jones stroke coordinator Mona Carbone said the hospital has been certified as a New York State Primary Stroke Center since 2015.
“The Joint Commission Primary Stroke certification is designed for hospitals providing the critical elements to achieve long-term success in improving outcomes,” she said.
During the review on Nov. 23, Jones was evaluated on compliance with related certification standards, from patient arrival to the hospital through the course of care and rehabilitation, EMS care, patient and community education, program management and maintenance. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
Sandra Watkins, vice president of patient care services at Jones, also offered her congratulations to everyone involved in the successful review.
“Achieving Primary Stroke Center Certification means our hospital, EMS and community are making exceptional efforts to foster better outcomes,” she said. “It’s a commitment to our community the quality of care we provide meets the unique and specialized needs of stroke patients.”
Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Stroke Association, congratulated Jones for "this outstanding achievement. This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”