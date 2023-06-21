WELLSVILLE — The representatives for the 2023 Jones Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Royal Court have been announced.
As part of a long-time tradition, the Auxiliary Twigs and several community organizations sponsor a young person to sell tickets to the Grand Raffle, with the candidate who sells the most tickets announced at the auxiliary’s Gala & Silent Auction in November.
Madelyn Muurisepp is the candidate representing the Hemlock Twig. Madelyn’s parents are Megan and Nick Freeman and Matt and Vanessa Muurisepp.
A junior at Wellsville High School, she is secretary of the student council and a member of the indoor and outdoor track teams. She is also involved in the school’s theater program and WAVE, the Wellsville-Area Voice Ensemble.
Madelyn is on the high honor roll and is interested in community service. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, singing, acting and playing with her dogs and her sister. After graduation she plans to attend college and pursue acting.
The Maple Twig candidate this year is Marissa Weinhauer of Wellsville. The daughter of Jamie Bump and Larry Weinhauer, Marissa is a junior at Wellsville High School where she is a member of the scholastic challenge team.
Marissa is a member of the track and field team and the cheer squad that recently placed fifth in the New York state finals. In her spare time, she enjoys reading. Marissa works at Fishers Pharmacy in Wellsville and her future plans include attending college where she will study forensic science.
Eryn McDowell, the daughter of Eric and Emma McDowell, is the Olive Twig candidate and a junior at Wellsville High School. Eryn is a member of the school’s competitive fall and winter cheer team. She is also an assistant dance teacher at Heidi Noel’s Performing Arts Center, and assistant choreographer for community theater.
A member of the high honor roll, Eryn enjoys reading, camping, hiking, and spending time with friends and family. She is employed at the Wellsville Country Club and plans to attend Alfred University to major in Business and minor in psychology.
The Rotary Club candidate this year is Shaeleigh Fisk, the daughter of Mary and Mik Fisk. A member of the Wellsville High School International Club, Shaeleigh is also on the track team and the high honor roll.
Her hobbies include running, swimming, reading, and pottery. She also enjoys cooking. An employee at Tops and the Beef Haus, she plans to attend college to enter the medical field and plans to become a pediatrician.
The Beta Gamma Phi sorority has chosen Brooklyn Dahlgren, the daughter of Erin and Jeremy Dahlgren, to represent the group this year. Brooklyn attends Wellsville High School and is part of the yearbook design team as well as the school’s volleyball and indoor and outdoor track teams. Brooklyn holds the school high jump record.
In addition to being in the top ten of her class, she is on the high honor roll. She enjoys reading and writing as well as outdoor activities like camping and biking. She is interested in community projects and is considering attending college to study graphic design after graduation.
Keenan O’Connor is representing the Mulberry Twig. The son of Teresa and Christopher O’Connor, Keenan is part of the local community theater. He attends Wellsville High School where he is a member of the tennis, volleyball and soccer teams. He is also part of the school theater program and plays trumpet.
In his spare time, Keenan enjoys sketching, long walks, performing, and spending time with family. He also enjoys working out and Transformers. His future plans include college and he is considering culinary school.
The Wellsville Lions Club is sponsoring Abigail Lanphier. Her parents are Ashley Kear, Scott Lanphier, Steve Kear and Wendy Frungillo. Abigail is on the competitive cheer team at Wellsville High School.
An honor roll student, she enjoys drawing and painting, as well as spending time with her dogs. She works at Burger King in Wellsville and plans to attend college for nursing when she graduates.
McKenna Wonderling is representing the Wellsville Investment Group on the Royal Court. The daughter of Heather and Rick Wonderling, McKenna attends Wellsville High School where her activities include the yearbook, theater, and the International Club. She plays on the varsity tennis and track teams and was named a Section V Scholar Athlete.
A regular on the high honor roll, McKenna enjoys crocheting, playing guitar, as well as making jewelry. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and listening to music. Currently employed at Fishers Pharmacy, her future plans include becoming a professional photographer.
The community may support the candidates and the Jones Memorial Hospital Auxiliary by purchasing tickets to the grand raffle. The 2023 Gala & Silent Auction will be held at the Wellsville Country Club on Nov. 11.