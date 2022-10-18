Eric Jones

West Clarksville artist Eric Jones is a finalist on Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The final episode airs on Food Network Sunday at 10 p.m.

 File photo

Eric Jones is headed to the finale of Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins.

Jones was one of two carvers that were guaranteed to go to the finale with his entry, “Fire Breather,” in the third episode, Sky High Scares.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social