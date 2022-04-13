OLEAN — The M3 Olean Flea Market, a new outdoor flea market that will take place in mid-May at the War Veterans Park, is seeking vendors, according to GOACC officials.
The market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 21, on the basketball courts at the park, 551 E. State St., Olean.
Vendor applications are being accepted on the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce website.
“We have 10×10 and 10x20 booth spaces for vendors selling vintage, collectibles, salvage, antiques, repurposed items and more,” reported Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager. “Spaces are limited. Booth fees are $20 and $35. Apply now!”
Vendors can reserve their spaces by paying for their spots via the chamber’s shop site at www.shop.oleanny.com under Magnificent May Mayhem, as well as completing and submitting the vendor contact form. Payment is the only way to assure a spot. Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs and any other needed supplies.
“GOACC is also hosting community-wide garage sales the same day as the Flea Market. We felt that the two selling events will complement each other with traffic to both garage sales and to the market,” stated Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. She added, “There is a difference between garage sales and flea markets — A flea market is usually a location that has a few dozen people selling their wares.
“They are set up in parking lots, centers, and other establishments. A garage sale is typically families getting rid of the things they don’t use anymore. Some vendors at flea markets are selling new items. You don’t typically see new things at a garage sale.”
The M3 Flea Market will be a part of the Magnificent May Mayhem, held May 20 and 21.
The tentative schedule for Friday includes a street dance, food trucks, carnival games and car cruise. Saturday includes the community wide garage sales, sound stage, river regatta (timed), float the Allegheny (casual), hike Mt. Herman endurance run and the City’s Largest Flea Market.
Information for the M3 can be found online at shop.oleanny.com, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.