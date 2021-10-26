OLEAN — While it is technically a three-way race for the Common Council in the Fourth Ward, one of those candidates is urging supporters to vote for another choice.
Ezra Johnson, who appears on an independent line for the council seat, said he is not actively campaigning for the post.
“I wanted to clarify that while I will be on the ballot for the United People’s party, I strongly support Sonya McCall’s candidacy for Ward 4 alderman and encourage everyone to get out and vote for her in the coming days,” Johnson said in a statement.
McCall, a Democrat, is on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Also running is former council member and county legislator Linda Edstrom, on the Republican and Conservative lines.
“I was honored to have this opportunity but following Sonya’s win in the Democratic primary, I decided that the best thing I could do for Olean was work to get Sonya McCall elected the next alderman from Ward 4,” Johnson said. “So, while I will be on the ballot I encourage everyone to support Sonya in this election.”
Johnson had been contacted on Tuesday for comment, but had not responded in time to be included in a story that appeared in Saturday’s edition of the Times Herald recapping the ward’s election.
In the Democratic Party primary on June 22, voters selected McCall over Johnson by a 5-1 margin. While there was a mechanism to remove himself from the ballot, the window for Johnson to request removal was three days long — and four months ago. Under state law, candidates who appear on independent lines and lose a primary challenge have three days to request a removal from the ballot.
While absentee ballots did not decide the result of the primary, the deadline for removal from the ballot was four days before the deadline for the last absentee ballots to be received.
In 2019, a four-way race saw the re-election of Republican Kevin Dougherty with a plurality of votes — more votes than any other candidate, but under 50% of the total. Dougherty, who attracted controversy during his tenure on the council for comments and actions involving marijuana use, COVID-19, profanity and race, resigned in January to take a position with the city’s Department of Public Works.
Originally, Mayor Bill Aiello had appointed Edstrom to the post among several applicants — including McCall and Johnson — but the Common Council declined to bring her appointment up for a confirmation vote. Aldermen indicated they would not support any appointee seeking the office again in November as to not give that person an unfair advantage during a contested election.
Later, Aiello tapped former council member Steve Barnard, a Republican, to fill the seat. Barnard is not running for the seat.