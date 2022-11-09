Johnson secures Ward 2 seat in only contested Salamanca race

Meet the 2023-24 Salamanca Common Council. From left, elected Tuesday were Mayor Sandra Magiera, Ward 1 representative John “Jack” Hill, Ward 2’s Kylee Johnson, Ward 3’s Barry Smith, Ward 4’s Michael Reed and Ward 5’s Janet Koch.

SALAMANCA — Kylee Johnson will hold onto her Ward 2 seat on the Salamanca Common Council for a second term.

On Election Day, Democratic incumbent Kylee Johnson soundly defeated independent challenger Susan Labuhn, 260-73, according to unofficial results Nov. 8 from the county’s Board of Elections. There was one write-in.

