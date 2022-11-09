Johnson secures Ward 2 seat in only contested Salamanca race

SALAMANCA — Kylee Johnson will hold onto her Ward 2 seat on the Salamanca Common Council for a second term.
On Election Day, Democratic incumbent Kylee Johnson soundly defeated independent challenger Susan Labuhn, 260-73, according to unofficial results Nov. 8 from the county’s Board of Elections. There was one write-in.
Neither the city’s mayor nor the four remaining council candidates were challenged for their seats on Election Day.
Salamanca Mayor Sandra Magiera, the former Ward 4 council member, received 970 votes and will continue serving as the city’s 28th mayor for the 2023-24 term. There were eight write-ins for mayor.
John “Jack” Hill, the Democrat incumbent, retained his Ward 1 seat with 111 votes and will serve as its council representative for the third consecutive term. There was one write-in for Ward 1.
Republican Barry Smith will also continue to serve as the council member in Ward 3 for a second consecutive term, receiving 124 votes. There was one write-in for Ward 3.
In Ward 4, newcomer Michael Reed was elected to the council seat, receiving 122 votes. There were two write-ins for Ward 4.
Janet Koch, the Ward 5 Democrat incumbent, will also continue to serve as the council member in the 2023-24 term, receiving 213 votes. There were six write-ins for Ward 5.
The Common Council representatives and mayor will be sworn in on Jan. 1, 2023.
