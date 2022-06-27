Johnson, Labuhn seek Salamanca Ward 4 Democrats nod Tuesday

SALAMANCA — Ward 2 Democratic Party members will have their choice between two candidates to represent them on the November ballot.
Incumbent Kylee Johnson, in her first term in office, is being challenged for the Democratic Party line by Susan Labuhn, a former Cattaraugus County legislator.
Ward 2 residents vote at the Hillview Homes Community Center gym, 69 Iroquois Drive.
After being in office for the last 18 months, Johnson said she is running for re-election because she enjoys working for the Ward 2 residents and the residents of the city.
“I also feel there are things that haven’t been finished, and I would like to continue working on them for the next two years,” she said.
Johnson said she thinks the city is in a better position now than when she first took office, due in part to the casino compact issue being resolved and its funds recently being paid, which she said will help the city get through another year.
However, Johnson said they still need to work on a permanent solution for the eroding tax base. She said she would like to see some of the run-down properties get remodeled and turned into much-needed affordable housing.
“If the houses are beyond repair, I think they should be demolished to help make our city more presentable,” she added. “Another thing I would like to see get worked on is our State Park Avenue property off Interstate 86, which would help our tax base.”
If re-elected, Johnson said she will continue to listen to the residents and see what their concerns might be. Some of her goals are addressing the never-ending battle with the drug problem, the removal of some diseased trees and more street and sidewalk repairs throughout the city.
Johnson, who has sat on the city’s fire commission for eight years, said she’s thankful to the Salamanca firefighters for their support. She said that experience has helped her learn a lot in preparation for her term as a council member.
“As a new person to the city council, I feel as though I have done a good job for Ward 2 along with the city,” she said. “I’ve answered all calls and concerns that I have been made aware of. I feel that I have worked well with the mayor and city council.”
CHALLENGER Labuhn said she was overwhelmed with people thanking her when she decided to run for the council. In her final years at the county, she advocated for the funds to have Broad Street, Clinton Street and Central Avenue paved and to finish the Pennsy Trail project through collaboration between the Seneca Nation, city and state.
“When I went door to door prior to signage, many did not know who the city council were,” she said. “If we are to represent and be public servants, then we need to be in the public, not just for meetings and festivals.”
Labuhn said the city has been struggling during the pandemic with finances and staffing and many residents do not know what the city has done or plans to do.
“COVID has people still concerned about going to meetings, which were not open for over a year,” she said. “I wish they would have utilized technology like other cities have as well as the school to stream their meetings.”
Meetings were held online via GoToMeetings during COVID shutdowns, and the public could attend meetings virtually or through a phone with login info provided by the city. City records show in-person meetings resumed June 25, 2020, three months after first going remote.
Labuhn said she’d like to see the public library’s budget restored after significant cuts in recent years. She said there are concerns the city wants to eliminate the library altogether or blend it into the school system.
“They understand that the municipality received recovery monies due to COVID and wondered why wasn’t that put toward the library,” she said. “In the past, the library financially stayed within the budgetary process and the city was under financial constraints.”
If elected, Labuhn said she’d like to see the state’s work on Titus Creek and the Broad Street culvert is completed. She said the state’s retention pond in the town of Salamanca has had numerous ill effects on the residents and businesses downstream.
“For example, the CCSE (credit union) has had two major floodings as well as several residents on State Park Avenue and Frank Street,” she said.
Labuhn said she would bring knowledge and experience in the finances of government to the office, having previously served on the county’s finance committee as chair and vice-chair.
“I believe I have shown that I work well with all people and have always given more than 100 percent to the public that I worked for,” she added.