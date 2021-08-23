ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Economic Development Team will host a job fair 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Ellicottville Town Center, 28 Parkside Drive.
This event will host approximately 20 local businesses and organizations that are seeking full- and part-time employees to fill over 250 vacant positions within the county. Employers include: manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and others. Positons range from entry level to management.
Job seekers are encouraged to visit throughout the morning to talk with potential employers and fill out applications. There is no need to pre-register for this free event.
For more information visit www.ccBizHelp.com/Job-Fair