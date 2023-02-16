Job Corps

OLEAN — Job Corps, a 60-year-old federal training program, is looking for new recruits.

“Do you know someone who needs a plan for the future and needs skills to compete in the job market and excels in hands-on training?” said Vincent Trippi, the Workforce Director for Jobs Corp at the One Stop Career Center. “Please call our office to discover the many high paying in-demand occupations that Job Corps graduates are prepared for.”

 

