OLEAN — Job Corps, a 60-year-old federal training program, is looking for new recruits.
“Do you know someone who needs a plan for the future and needs skills to compete in the job market and excels in hands-on training?” said Vincent Trippi, the Workforce Director for Jobs Corp at the One Stop Career Center. “Please call our office to discover the many high paying in-demand occupations that Job Corps graduates are prepared for.”
Established in 1964, Job Corps serves approximately 60,000 young people each year and takes pride in its diverse student population, welcoming all who qualify.
The program helps eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation.
The program is just one of many offered at the One Stop Career Center. In addition to the more than 15 partners, workshops are planned in person every month. The starting the job search workshop provides an overview of the job search and career development resources and services offered through the One Stop. It also provides information on a variety of tools in order to research career opportunities and the steps necessary for achieving specific goals.
The search workshop is set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the center.
Most services are offered at no cost to the job seeker. The One Stop Career Center is located at 175 North Union Street in downtown Olean with hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, to register for the workshop, or questions, please call 716-375-2890 or visit online at Cattco.Org/one-stop.