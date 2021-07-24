OLEAN — William J. Aiello, mayor of the city of Olean, is pleased to announce that the City of Olean Community Development, in collaboration with the Cattaraugus–Allegany Workforce Development Board, will sponsor a job and internship fair to be held on Aug. 11 at the William O. Smith Recreation Center from noon to 5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Employers interested in recruiting are invited to register by (716) 806-0060 or tmager@cawfny.com. Registration is free. A private area to do on-the-spot interviews with a table and chairs will be provided.
“The City and Cattaraugus-Allegany Workforce Development Board collaborated on a job fair in April and it was such a success that they decided to schedule another event for the summer. The job fair is a great opportunity to match job applicants with employers and the William O. Smith Recreation Center is an excellent venue for the event,” Mayor Aiello said. “There are many local employers looking to fill positions and the Rec. Center is centrally located with plenty of free parking. I urge residents to attend the job fair, there are many lucrative job opportunities available.”
“Keri Kerper, Olean’s Community Development Program Coordinator, and Jason Miller, the Executive Director of the Cattaraugus–Allegany Workforce Development Board, have done an excellent job organizing the job fairs. I hope that we have great participation from both employers and applicants at the August event.”
Organizers will follow current COVID-19 prevention protocols.