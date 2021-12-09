OLEAN — Hot off a successful inaugural Jingle Bell Jubilee last week, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials are pleased to bring even more events to downtown this Friday.
From 4:30-9 p.m., the second half of the festivities will include new events as well as popular activities from last weekend.
With restaurants and taverns competing against each other to sell the most popular holiday drink through the Sips of the Seasons Challenge; the Chamber will serve up a holiday mulled wine and select beers at the jubilee in the bistro at Lincoln Park.
Two separate mini events will also be held in conjunction with the jubilee. The Cookie and Cocoa Crawl is where attendees will redeem their cookie vouchers at five locations as they crawl along Union Street under the holiday lights. They may start or end wherever, but an additional stop will be at the Jingle Bell Jubilee under the pavilion with a stop at pop-up vendor, Crystal’s Confections, where that voucher will get you a sugar cookie, with small container of frosting and a knife to decorate at the jubilee or at home. The fee to crawl is $10/individual or family of four $30.
To register, please go online to shop.oleanny.com or stop in the Chamber to sign up.
Run Run Rudolph 5K participants will leave Four Mile Brewing Co. at 6 p.m. winding their way through the streets of Olean to the roundabout at Main Street, and will run under the holiday lights on North Union Street to Lincoln Park. The fee to register for the run is $20. There will be no official time kept for this Festive Frolic. To register, please call 716-372-4433 with participant information or go online https://bit.ly/3o5yaCV.
Officials are proud of how the inaugural holiday event series is working out despite only having 61 days from first coming up with the jubilee.
“To say it has been an incredibly busy two months is a big understatement! Not only did we host our annual dinner and our holiday parade, but staff had to do their ‘normal’ activities such as sales, bookkeeping, membership and other event duties during these last two months,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “The normal procedure is to unveil a new event with at least 6-8 months of planning – for this event, that lead time was considerably shorter!”
Erica Dreher, Chamber membership services manager, added, “We are so proud of our community, our members – many have stepped up and became sponsors, became vendors, donated items – the support has been tremendous and we want to thank all for their involvement.”
While the event is outside, Chamber officials encouraged social distancing, mask use and handwashing among attendees.
The schedule of events includes:
Holiday Market — The pavilion at Lincoln Park will be transformed into a holiday market place with vendors galore – confirmed to date include: Christie’s Boutique, Rusty Rooster, AnnMarie’s Baklava, Burch Custom Woodworks; Studio4East, and many more. | 4:30 to 9 p.m.
GS Craft for Kids — Girl Scouts of Western New York will be at the jubilee both nights providing a craft for kids to do at the event as well as have membership information and sign-up available. FREE |4:30 to 9 p.m.
Hearty Soups/Stews – Firefly Bagels does soup as well! They will be down both nights serving up hot cocoa, coffee, soup and some other goodies. | 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Horse & Wagon Rides — Hillview Stables, formerly known as Mohr’s Breezy Acres will provide horse and wagon rides with their horses named Tallie and Tori. FREE RIDES | 5 to 7 p.m.
QAC Craft Make & Take — The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts will set up both Fridays and will have a family photo craft, a series of kids make-n-take activities, and an adult make-n-take activity. FREE | 6 to 8:15 p.m.
Festival of Trees — The Festival of Trees is where 10 non-profit organizations are chosen to come decorate one of the trees. The groups will decorate it that night, Dec. 10th. Each tree will be photographed and then placed online the Chamber’s Facebook page to be auctioned off. Final bid will be tallied on Wednesday, Dec. 15th – monies bid on each tree will go back to respective tree decorator organization and winning bid gets to take home the tree! | 4 to 7 p.m.
Music Organized by Olean Theatre Workshop – Olean Theatre Workshop has scheduled area groups to sing holiday carols including the Workshop Kids, the Olean High School Select Chorus, OTW “Godspell”, and more. | 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Jingle Bell Jubilee RAFFLE DRAWING — A fundraising raffle to help benefit the Santa Claus Lane Parade will be held Dec. 10th. Tickets are $25 or 3 for $50 with the following prizes: $2,500, $2,000, and $1,500. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office, 301 North Union Street, Olean or by connecting with GOACC volunteers and committee members. Tickets are also available for purchase online at shop.oleanny.com. | Dec. 10; 8:10
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will also have a retail booth where they will be selling their raffle tickets, the 2022 Squirrel Calendars, holiday light family four packs, and other select merchandise.