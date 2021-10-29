OLEAN — An expanded holiday event schedule, a wintertime blast and a welcome back to warm weather are all on the docket of community events for Olean.
A trio of new events have been scheduled by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, including the Jingle Bell Jubilee Dec. 3 and 10; the Frosty Fest on Feb. 5; and the Magnificent May Mayhem on May 21-22, said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. The ideas came from the community after Chamber leaders asked for input on blank spots in the nonprofit’s annual events calendar.
First up is Jingle Bell Jubilee, a tie-in to the holiday season after the Santa Claus Lane Parade makes its triumphant return on Nov. 26.
The pair of event days will run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and feature shopping, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Activities in the planning include the holiday market, carolers, dance groups, a wreath-making class, a make-and-take craft, horse and wagon rides, a petting zoo, an inflated snow globe for photo opps, a cocoa and cookie crawl, a decorate the tree contest, cookie decorating, and the 5K run.
“We have asked Nick Patrone and the Olean Theatre Workshop to line up carolers and school groups to come down and sing holiday music,” Yanetsko said. “We have confirmed Neighborhood School of Dance to perform one of the nights.”
Dec. 10 will feature several additional events, such as the Festival of Trees, a cocoa and cookie crawl, and a 5K Rudolph Run.
The Festival of Trees will have 10 nonprofits decorate trees donated by Miller’s Farm Market and Pleasant Valley Greenhouse. The raffle for the trees will run through Dec. 15, with the charities receiving the proceeds.
The cocoa and cookie crawl is a family-friendly community event where you pay a small ticket fee, receive an empty cookie box, and then go to local businesses along North Union Street and fill the box with cookies.
Organizers have tentatively planned the 5K Rudolph Run with the course to begin from just off downtown, through side streets, and back down North Union Street to end at Lincoln Park.
More details will be released as they get confirmed, officials said.
The pavilion at Lincoln Park will be transformed into a holiday marketplace with vendors — confirmed vendors so far include Christie’s Boutique, Rusty Rooster, Kelly’s One of A Kind, AnnMarie’s Baklava, The Silver Bells, Burch Custom Woodworks; Studio4East, and Shelby’s Glassware and Gifts. The goal is for 20 retail vendors for both nights.
Yanetsko said the Jingle Bell Jubilee was the brainchild of Rob DeFazio, associate dean for student life St. Bonaventure University. He “sent me an email in December 2020 suggesting that we make Lincoln Park a purposeful destination on Fridays and Saturdays from the night of the parade until Christmas.”
“We will take all those ideas above and feel that we can present an event that practically twinkles with fairy-tale festiveness,” she added.
For information on sponsorship opportunities, visit the Chamber’s website at https://bit.ly/3b9NM2W.
A Shop Olean Raffle will also be held this holiday season to benefit the Santa Claus Lane decorations. Tickets are $25 or 3 for $50 and are available with GOACC volunteers and at the Chamber office.
New additions to the decorations this year include another panel tree — similar to the one that is at Union/State roundabout but about 10 feet smaller — which will be placed at the roundabout at the Olean Center Mall. Chamber leaders hope to purchase another three such trees for the remaining roundabouts in the future.
The other upcoming events include:
The Frosty Fest is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 5 at War Vets Park. Planned activities include snow bocce, scavenger hunt, snow volleyball, the city’s largest pancake breakfast, a hot chocolate bar, chili cook off and a squirrel plunge.
The May event, Magnificent May Mayhem or the Triple M, is set for May 20-21 and will feature a street dance, golf crawl and a tentative wine fest Friday with a regatta, a mountain run, the city’s largest flea market and music fest on Saturday.
For more information or questions, please contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.